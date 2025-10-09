Israeli soldiers lifted my top to reveal my body - Hendrick relives her ordeal

“What we embarked on was never going to be easy. We found ourselves victims of apartheid Israel’s attacks,” he said.
Image: Thulani Mbele
One of the six South Africans detained by Israeli authorities on their way to Gaza says she was humiliated by soldiers, who ordered her to take her top off and then laughed when they saw she doesn't have breasts.
Dr Fatima Hendricks, 50, who is a cancer survivor, described their detention by the Israeli authorities as a dehumanising ordeal.
According to Hendricks, not only was she forced to strip but was also forced to remove her hijab, which she had worn since she was 11 years old.
“The IOF [Israeli Occupation Forces] always wants to dehumanise and humiliate people, but we will not allow them to do that. Some methods include forbidding women from wearing their hijab. I had my hijab taken off. This is despite that as a Muslim woman I have worn it since I was 11; I am 50 now.
“Further than that, I was asked to strip naked in front of the soldiers. When the soldiers saw that I am a cancer survivor and don't have breasts, they made it a point to tell all the other men soldiers about the situation. This simply demonstrates some of their methods of humiliation and violence tactics they use,” Hendricks told journalists.
Hendricks, Mandla Mandela – who is the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela — Carrie Shelver, Reaaz Moola, Zaheera Soomar and author Zukiswa Wanner were part of the Gaza Freedom Flotilla, which was intercepted in international waters by the Israeli authorities and they were detained.
They were released and deported to Jordan after diplomatic intervention by the South African government and mounting international pressure.
The group returned home on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome, calling attention to the treatment of activists by Israeli forces in the conflict zone.
She added that they got a very “special treatment” because of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) case. SA filed a case at the ICJ, accusing Israel of genocidal intent for its military campaign against Gaza.
“We got very 'special attention', like denial to see our lawyers and representatives, from the consulate from Thursday until Sunday.
“Even then, we were only given five minutes. There was no bathing and we were the last ones out of the prison. That was the nature of our special treatment. We saw that the global north people exited very quickly and all our comrades, including us from the global south, were the ones left to be released last and some remain in prison up to this day.”
Hendricks said they will continue to amplify the struggle for the Palestinian people, urging the government to stop exporting coal and other exports to Israel.
