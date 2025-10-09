How we shot two women and tossed bodies inside pigsty, witness tells court

One of the men accused of murdering two women who were scavenging for food on a Limpopo farm said they had tossed the body of their first victim into a pigsty containing about 10 pigs, left it there, and went back to the farmhouse.
Later that day they stumbled upon the body of their second victim with gunshot wounds in the back and threw it the pigysty too.
This was the evidence of 21-year-old Adrian Rudolf de Wet, who was arrested alongside his boss, Zachariah Johannes Olivier, and another farmworker, Zimbabwean national William Musona, for the murders of Maria Makgatho and Lucadia Ndlovu.
De Wet turned state witness in the case being heard in the Polokwane high court.
Makgatho and Ndlovu were among a group of people who regularly rummaged for dairy products that were dumped for the pigs on the farm at weekends.
On that night in August last year, the group had not even started rummaging through the dumped dairy products when they were attacked.
De Wet said Olivier gave an instruction to hide and shoot at the intruders.
Makgato’s son, Ranti, cried in court as he listened to De Wet’s testimony of how his mother was shot.
Testifying on Thursday, De Wet said Olivier had given him a rifle, armed himself, and said: “Let’s go down to the farm to check if there are people who usually come there to steal the dairy products on weekends.”
According to De Wet, when they arrived where the truck usually dumps the dairy products, there was no-one there.
However, he and Olivier hid in the dark and waited for them. He said they had been hiding for about 30 minutes, when they heard a group of people approaching.
De Wet said as the group got closer, Olivier pointed directly at them and told De Wet to aim to the left and shoot.
Multiple shots went off, and the people in the group started screaming and running.
De Wet said after the screams stopped, he told Olivier there was a person lying face down in front of them.
“The body [of Maria Makgatho] was motionless. I saw no blood and did not touch the body. I was scared, as I had never seen such a sight in my life,” De Wet testified.
They left the body and then went back to the house. He said when they spoke about the incident, Olivier said: “Maybe the person is unconscious, and they will wake up and leave, or the group of people that ran away will come back and pick them up.”
Image: Supplied
De Wet said they went back to the scene the following morning, and the body was still there, face down and motionless.
He said Olivier ordered that they take it to the pigsty, which contained about 10 pigs, but they should leave their cellphones at the house so that police would not be able to track their movements.
De Wet said they tossed the body into the pigsty and left.
Later, Musora told them that he had come across a body [that of Lucadia Ndlovu] on the farm. De Wet said he thought Musora was talking about the body in the pigsty. However, it was another body, which was lying face down with gunshot wounds in the back.
The trial continues.
