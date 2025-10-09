Gauteng government dismisses claims Amapanyaza are illegal

“The Gauteng traffic wardens initiative was always grounded in the principles of the South African constitution, which mandates co-operative governance and requires all spheres of government, national and provincial, to 'co-operate with one another in mutual trust and good faith'.”
According to Mhlanga, the provincial government created the traffic wardens program to support and assist the national police in their duties, not to replace them or interfere with the authority of other government bodies. That, he said, was in response to statistics that showed that the police-to-citizen ratio in the province was one officer for every 541 residents in a population of about 16-million and growing.
“To achieve this, the province explored a co-operative policing model that is already used successfully in other parts of the country. This model has allowed other spheres of government to develop policing protocols with the South African Police Service (SAPS), enabling locally funded policing initiatives to operate legally under SAPS authority and supervision.”
Mhlanga said the provincial government had always understood, even at the conceptual stage, that a potential pathway existed despite legal impediments.
“This pathway was Section 334(1)(a), which empowers the minister of justice and correctional services to confer peace officer status on any person by virtue of their office, granting them power under the Criminal Procedure Act for any offence or designated class of offences.
“Policing in SA had already demonstrated that decentralised structures with limited powers could coexist with the SAPS. Examples include the provincially funded Western Cape Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP), which deploys officers alongside the SAPS, traffic officers in provinces, and the various metropolitan police services.”
He said the traffic warden program followed a similar, co-operative policing framework.
“Its mandate was to collaborate with other law enforcement organisations, focusing on townships, informal settlements, and hostels as priority areas.”
He said in these areas, the wardens provide visible policing, improved response times, and implement localised crime prevention strategies.
“The characterisation of the Gauteng crime prevention wardens as 'illegal', therefore, distorts the facts and ignores the constitutional duty of the province to protect its residents. The traffic wardens are a legitimate, legally designated unit, established out of necessity and in the spirit of co-operative governance.”
However, Mkhwanazi also compared patrollers in Cape Town to Amapanyaza, saying they were allowed by law to operate at the municipal level only.
“You cannot, as a province, compare yourself with what is happening at a municipality. I think there was a competition with what was happening in the City of Cape Town, which by law can have such a law enforcement structure. The Police Act provides for it. At provincial government [level] it is not provided for; the legislation does not allow it.
Gauteng government dismisses claims Amapanyaza are illegal
