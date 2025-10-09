Fort Hare shuts down amid protest mayhem, two students hospitalised

The University of Fort Hare has suspended all operations after violent student protests that left two campus buildings on fire and two students hospitalised.

Students have been ordered to vacate the Alice campus by 5pm on Thursday as tensions remain high. The instruction was issued by university management in response to the unrest.

The protest erupted over demands for the removal of vice-chancellor Prof Sakhela Buhlungu, who students accuse of ignoring their long-standing grievances and failing to engage them meaningfully.

Political and non-political student organisations expressed “deep concern and collective outrage” over the violence, distancing themselves from those responsible for burning university property.

“We distance ourselves from these acts of criminality, including the burning of key university buildings such as the human resources and administrative offices,” they said.

“These actions do not represent the intentions or values of the student organisations nor the wider student body.”

Student leaders claimed the unrest had been “hijacked” by “outside forces or individuals with ulterior motives” seeking to “sabotage legitimate student struggles and destabilise our institution”.