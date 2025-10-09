National intervention unit of the SAPS, which is one of the police's elite unit, are at the Centurion home of suspended deputy national police commissioner Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.
It is not yet known what the armed officers, who were seen roaming inside the high-walled property, are doing at Sibiya's house.
Just after 1pm, a white Mercedes driven by a woman believed to be his daughter arrived at the property.
A few minutes later, a double-cab bakkie driven by Sibiya’s sister and her husband also pulled up.
While there have been rumours that Sibiya was going to be arrested for defeating the ends of justice, police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe poured cold water on those claims.
“As you all know there are investigations that are ongoing as publicised and mentioned at the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission. As [the] SAPS, we are not aware of any person that has been arrested thus far and that includes Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya.”
Sowetan
Elite SAPS unit at suspended Sibiya's home
Image: Thulani Mbele
Sowetan
