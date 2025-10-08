TRIBUTE | Comrade Nathi Mthethwa was the incarnation of Che Guevara’s cadre archetype

"Those of us who have traversed the arduous path of Struggle for many difficult years, recall with great admiration the calm vision of many departed stalwarts of the party, who even when condemned bell, book and candle, refused to forsake their posts and to shirk their responsibility."
The words of Comrade Oliver Tambo echo this historic moment in our revolution as we render one final salute to Comrade Nathi Mthethwa.
History doesn’t hinge on figures no matter how talented, far‑seeing or charismatic they may be. What our movement teaches us is that the bulk of momentum comes from impersonal forces – the clash of classes, the contradictions woven into society and the collective will of the masses. Still, when the right conditions line up the so‑called "subjective factor” – the conscious intervention of individuals – can become the spark. Not everyone who leaves a mark on history is great.
True greatness belongs only to those whose deeds advance the cause of social progress, who accelerate the victory of the new, and who ease the birth pains of transformation.
These individuals aren't molded in a vacuum; they emerge from the furnace of class struggle, from the efforts of the oppressed and in response to the epoch’s historic tasks. Each class accordingly spawns its leaders; each tuned to the mission that defines that class.
What this translates to for the working class is a blend of revolutionary resolve, crystal‑clear theoretical insight, intimate ties to the masses and a two‑way street of teaching and learning from them. Heroes come forward when they answer the rallying cry of Struggle at moments when history demands answers.
Our task is to untangle the relationship between the individual as the subjective catalyst and the sweeping objective forces that drive society’s movement and to situate that role, within its proper historical context. Within that backdrop, Comrade Nathi Mthethwa emerges not merely as a participant in events, but as a deliberate architect of history itself. In our era embedded in our movement and on the front‑line trenches, he set an example of such distinction that today’s activists would do well to emulate.
To give purpose to the life of Comrade Nathi, I would like to use the political era of the 1990s as a canvas on which to display his extra‑ordinary deeds.
Comrade Nathi belonged to the generation which was made of a different material, leaders of rare stature, whom Tambo described.
The early 1990s in SA were not a bridge to change; they were a seismic volcanic upheaval. The rhythm of the Struggle surged to a fevered pitch, powered by decades of resistance, mass mobilisations and armed skirmishes. Though bruised, the apartheid regime remained ferociously entrenched, refusing to yield.
Its security apparatus turned up the pressure dispensing targeted assassinations, mass detentions and a relentless wave of warfare. The violence the state wielded was not merely physical, it was an onslaught that saturated public conversation, with racist vitriol and fear‑mongering.
Across the African continent, the winds of liberation were blowing. The Battle of Cuito Cuanavale (1987–1988) had decisively shifted the regional balance of power, forcing the apartheid regime to retreat from Angola and paving the way for Namibian independence in 1990. These victories reverberated across the continent, emboldening liberation movements and exposing the vulnerability of white minority rule.
Globally, the collapse of the Soviet Union and the shifting dynamics of Cold War alliances created both uncertainty and opportunity. While imperialist forces sought to reshape Africa through neoliberal restructuring, revolutionary movements saw a chance to consolidate gains and intensify the offensive.
The ANC’s underground structures, long sustained by MK operatives and clandestine networks, began surfacing to reconstitute legal formations. The tempo of the armed Struggle, though tactically restrained, remained ideologically potent and its legacy infused every mobilisation, every slogan, every march.
Mass mobilisation surged. Guided by Cosatu, the trade‑union movement had swelled into a bloc stitching together shop‑floor battles with the broader fight for national liberation. Meanwhile the youth movement, fuelled by its formations, radiated militancy, razor‑sharp ideology and a deep embedment in community life. The UDF had sown an activist seed that germinated within youth circles, trade‑union ranks and civic structures.
While Inkatha draped itself in the mantle of narrow nationalism, it functioned essentially as a counter‑revolutionary force. Its tacit cooperation with the apartheid security apparatus gave rise to massacres, sowed instability and singled out activists aligned with the ANC. In KwaZulu‑Natal, this boiled down to a string of savage episodes that now stand as an illustration of that turbulent period.
It was in this crucible that the ANC’s internal structures were reborn.
It was during this period of revolutionary ferment that I first met Comrade Nathi Mthethwa, during a pivotal moment for our movement.
As an activist within the KwaMashu Youth League, I served on both the Area Committee at the local level and as part of the coordinating structure. Like other youth‑league branches, we gathered for an elective conference of the South African Youth Congress (Sayco) and set up a new leadership team. At that time we could feel the winds of change sweeping across the country, driven by the growing momentum of the liberation Struggle and shifting dynamics.
In the throes of that era, to be precise in 1990, I found myself at a conference charged with electing Southern Natal’s youth leadership. The leadership that emerged from that gathering included notable comrades such as Cde Mzwandile Mhlanzi, Cde Cyril Xaba, Cde Nathi Mthethwa (secretary), Cde Nathi Mpungose, Cde Jenny Irish-Qhoboshiyane, Cde Skhumbuzo Ndlovu, the late Cde Kenny Mtshali, the late Cde Magugu, the late Cde Theo Cwele-Scott, Cde Dumsani Bhengu, Cde Malusi Gigaba, and Cde Andile Khoza.
Cde Nathi was one of the four who kept the office running full‑time, earning a stipend of about R1,500. Charting his personality in detail feels like chasing a moving target, but if I must condense it: I would argue that Comrade Nathi Mthethwa was the incarnation of Che Guevara’s cadre archetype – far beyond a simple militant he acted as a moral vanguard, a disciplined servant of the masses and a living merger of theory and practice.
He had reached a seasoned maturity that equipped him to radiate revolutionary fervor and exacting discipline, consistently setting the bar by his own conduct.
Cde Nathi epitomised that profile. Ambition never tugged at his sleeves; conviction alone set his course. What some would dismiss as softness – his empathy – was, in fact, a tenderness capable of stitching together comrades amid the mud‑splattered trenches.
His discipline was no routine; it was an ideological rigour hammered into shape within the furnace of relentless Struggle. He recognised that a genuine revolution could not survive on slogans – it required a sturdy scaffolding – nor could it be sustained by passion alone, it demanded a razor‑sharp precision.
He was a cadre who internalised the mass line. He tuned into the voices of the people wove their experiences into a political awareness. He treated meeting minutes as lenses that sharpened insight not as red tape. He saw criticism as a lever for growth not as a threat to the ego. He regarded leadership as an act of service, not a badge of status.
Mirroring Che’s vision of the cadre, Nathi was a man who could sacrifice immensely while shunning any lure of personal profit. When his formal position was stripped away he slipped back into his branch, not as a retreat but as a renewed pledge. From the grassroots he rebuilt, proving that revolutionary character is judged not by titles but by the tenacity with which one persists.
He was a political educator, a strategist, and a moral compass. He deflected factionalism with charm, absorbed setbacks with grace, and never allowed personal grievance to eclipse collective purpose. His charisma was not theatrical but principled. His humility was not performative, but it was militant.
Comrade Nathi was a cadre made of rare material, a cadre of the highest order, ideologically mature, morally grounded, politically disciplined, emotionally intelligent and fiercely loyal to the people.
He was the very sort of Che Guevara had in mind when he wrote: "Above all, the cadre must be a man or woman of integrity, someone who inspires trust, who is incorruptible and who lives the revolution in every act.”
Serving with Comrade Nathi in the collective, we were that youth described by the documents circulated in the ANC’s 1985 Kabwe Conference which articulated very profound and progressive perspective on the role and place of youth in the national liberation Struggle.
With comrade Nathi at the helm, we were part of the revolutionary contingent described in the 1989 SACP document, Path to Power, which included the world socialist system, the national liberation movements and anti-imperialist forces in developing countries, the working-class movement in developed capitalist countries.
The South African national liberation Struggle was a synthesis of these forces. It combined youth, women, students, civic organisations, and trade unions into a single revolutionary front. The demands for national democracy united black workers, rural masses, intelligentsia, cultural workers, youth, women, religious communities, and even sections of white workers and farmers.
Comrade Nathi understood that the system of national oppression and capitalist exploitation blocked the aspirations of youth. He saw the lack of employment, education and cultural facilities not as policy failures but as structural violence. He helped channel youth militancy into strategic direction, giving theoretical depth to their courage.
In the course of our day‑to‑day encounters, Cde Nathi consistently showed an empathy. He had a gift for listening closely, and whenever he caught even a flicker of anger in someone else, he would meet it with a warm smile that seemed to dissolve the tension, replacing it with quiet kindness.
Cde Nathi had a keen eye for detail, which he demonstrated through the meticulous preparation of meeting minutes. When working on these documents, he would often lock himself in the office, signaling to us those interruptions were not welcome. His relentless drive to perfect the art of writing soon became one of his signature traits.
When his “learned comrades” flagged occasional grammatical slip‑ups, we took those remarks to heart, treating them as constructive feedback. This environment fostered a culture of learning within the organisation, allowing Cde Nathi to grow into one of the most articulate advocates for our Struggle, a political educator and a strategist.
Cde Nathi possessed a natural charisma that allowed him to navigate diverse challenges with grace. He had mastered the art of deflecting criticism with a charming laugh, a quality that many who knew him would attest to. One of his most admirable traits was how he never personalised the challenges that arose from changes in leadership, which often intruded on personal lives.
When he accepted that he was no longer the national organiser of the youth league, an acknowledgment that deprived him of a regular income, he faced this transition with dignity. Rather than casting blame on others, he understood that his contributions to the organisation were rooted.
Comrade Nathi took all his best qualities with him in all his deployments – whether as an NEC member, political education officer, minister of sports, arts and culture, or minister of police . All these are heavy responsibilities which he took with pride and humility.
Even when criticised as an individual for a collective decision, he never betrayed the movement nor succumbed under pressure, he refused to forsake his post or to shirk his responsibilities. He remained ANC, loyal to the core and never changed his principles to suit factional power struggles. Even when attacked and had to fight back, he did so with tenacity and discipline.
We are picking up the Spear from Nyambose with a resolve to once again reclaim our movement and declare that the National Democratic Revolution is not a slogan, it is a living process. It is the dialectical unfolding of history through the conscious action of the oppressed, guided by scientific theory and anchored in mass mobilisation. It is the bridge between the present and the possible, between inherited injustice and liberated futures. And it demands of us not comfort but commitment.
We must reject the illusion that transformation can be outsourced to policy alone. The revolution is not a technocratic exercise, it is a battlefield of ideas, institutions, and class interests. It requires revolutionary clarity, not rhetorical convenience. It demands cadres who are not merely administrators but architects of new social relations. It calls for leaders who do not manage contradictions, but resolve them in favour of the working class and the poor.
Comrade Nathi understood this. He did not treat the organisation as a career ladder, but as a school of Struggle. He did not speak to impress; he spoke to clarify. He did not lead to dominate, he led to serve. His life reminds us that the revolution is not won in conference halls alone, but in the trenches of ideological contestation, in the discipline of daily organising, and in the humility of learning from the masses.
To honour Comrade Nathi, Let the branches become battlegrounds of consciousness. Let the revolution breathe again not as nostalgia but as necessity. The fire must be carried. The line must be held. The future must be built.
. Forward to the rebirth of militant leadership epitomised by Comrade Nyambose!
Rest in peace Comrade Nathi.
