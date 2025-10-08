Motsepe released a statement on Tuesday in which she admitted meeting with Twala to discuss the film, but that she only asked that it be shown to business leaders before it was released so he could recognise the negative economic impact it would have.
'Sue me' - Chicco Twala dares Bridgette Motsepe over extortion claims about apartheid film
Image: Kabelo Mokoena
“If someone is extorting you, the reasonable thing to do is go to the police.”
This was producer Sello Chicco Twala’s response to businesswoman Bridgette Motsepe’s claim that she had become the target of extortion linked to the film Worse Than Apartheid.
The film, produced by Twala and allegedly intended to expose corrupt ANC heavyweights, has sparked controversy after Sunday World reported that the friendship between Motsepe and Twala collapsed after she allegedly refused to pay him more than R3m to abort the film’s production.
Motsepe released a statement on Tuesday in which she admitted meeting with Twala to discuss the film, but that she only asked that it be shown to business leaders before it was released so he could recognise the negative economic impact it would have.
“Allegations to the contrary are false, defamatory, and form part of a coordinated attempt to extort money,” she said and promised to sue.
Twala told Sowetan he is prepared for any legal action Motsepe may take.
“If she says someone is extorting money from her, then she should go to the police. I mean, Bridgette is a professional and not just any ordinary person; she is the sister of Patrice Motsepe. So are you telling me that if there was extortion, she wouldn’t go to the police? Obviously, if that’s the case, [you] go to the police.
“Look, I won’t say much about her denial because it will be my word against hers, but the truth will prevail in a court of law, as she indicated she was going to sue, and I am ready when that happens,” he said.
Twala added that he doesn’t need a lawyer to prove that Motsepe had made commitments to raise funds to compensate actors, crew, and co-producers.
“When I was involved in soccer, Dr Irvin Khoza [Orlando Pirates’ owner] used to say, ‘Trust, but not too much,’ and his words taught me to always be ready for times like this, and I am ready.
“Even if I die or she dies tomorrow, there is enough circumstantial evidence to prove that the press statement she released contradicts everything she stood for as an ambassador [of economic development for the Pan-African parliament],” Twala said.
He said that he respects Motsepe, but that her allegations of extortion are unfounded.
“I’ve been accused many times by people calling me all sorts of ugly names after genuinely assisting them with their needs, so I am ready for the court action she is pursuing. I respect and adore Bridgette very much, but her throwing me under the bus to save her skin and appear as a victim is absurd. Calling me and the young filmmakers I’ve worked with for almost a decade ‘extorters’ is the worst thing she could have said to us,” Twala said.
Motsepe’s accusation is a direct attack on the dreams of young filmmakers, he said.
“Why call us extorters when she knows very well that she is the one in the wrong? Her accusation is a direct attack on the dreams, passion, and hard work of creators who poured their hearts into this film. These young filmmakers spent countless hours researching, scripting, shooting, and editing this project, only to have it weaponised against them by being called extorters."
SowetanLIVE
