IN PICS | Ekurhuleni metro police demolish informal settlement occupied by illegal miners, foreigners

By Botho Molosankwe - 08 October 2025 - 14:00
Image: Supplied

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has dismantled an informal settlement that was allegedly being occupied by illegal miners and undocumented foreigners.

Using five TLBs (tractor-loader-backhoes), the metro police demolished the shacks in Plastic City, an informal settlement in Brakpan, despite residents allegedly trying to set a police nyala on fire.

Challenges have immersed in Plastic City ... such as illegal structures, ongoing illegal mining activities, illegal immigrants and by-law violation
Thabiso Makgato, EMPD spokesperson

According to EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato, they carried the operation in collaboration with the SAPS as well as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

She said the SPCA was on board to rescue animals such as dogs, chickens, pigs and cats that are in the informal settlement.

Image: Supllied
Image: Supplied

"Challenges have immersed the Plastic City ... such as illegal structures, ongoing illegal mining activities, illegal immigrants and by-law violations.

"The illegal miners used burning tyres to retaliate against law officers in attempt to set the Inyala ablaze and prevent police officers from accessing Plastic City and executing their duties.

"As law enforcers, we will not backdown or be threatened by those involved in criminal activities. This undermines the integrity of the law and public safety. So far, 80% of illegal structures have been demolished using five TLB  machines and the operation is ongoing," said Makgato.

