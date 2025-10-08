"Challenges have immersed the Plastic City ... such as illegal structures, ongoing illegal mining activities, illegal immigrants and by-law violations.
"The illegal miners used burning tyres to retaliate against law officers in attempt to set the Inyala ablaze and prevent police officers from accessing Plastic City and executing their duties.
"As law enforcers, we will not backdown or be threatened by those involved in criminal activities. This undermines the integrity of the law and public safety. So far, 80% of illegal structures have been demolished using five TLB machines and the operation is ongoing," said Makgato.
SowetanLIVE
IN PICS | Ekurhuleni metro police demolish informal settlement occupied by illegal miners, foreigners
Image: Supplied
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has dismantled an informal settlement that was allegedly being occupied by illegal miners and undocumented foreigners.
Using five TLBs (tractor-loader-backhoes), the metro police demolished the shacks in Plastic City, an informal settlement in Brakpan, despite residents allegedly trying to set a police nyala on fire.
According to EMPD spokesperson Thabiso Makgato, they carried the operation in collaboration with the SAPS as well as the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).
She said the SPCA was on board to rescue animals such as dogs, chickens, pigs and cats that are in the informal settlement.
"Challenges have immersed the Plastic City ... such as illegal structures, ongoing illegal mining activities, illegal immigrants and by-law violations.
"The illegal miners used burning tyres to retaliate against law officers in attempt to set the Inyala ablaze and prevent police officers from accessing Plastic City and executing their duties.
"As law enforcers, we will not backdown or be threatened by those involved in criminal activities. This undermines the integrity of the law and public safety. So far, 80% of illegal structures have been demolished using five TLB machines and the operation is ongoing," said Makgato.
SowetanLIVE
'Attack on rights': AfriForum slams EFF motion to demolish Afrikaner statues
Durban metro cop murder case postponed for further investigation
Gauteng metros struggling to curb mushrooming informal settlements
Homeowners seek payment over demolished houses
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos