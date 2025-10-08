I believe Mchunu is no author of the letter to dismantle task team — Mkhwanazi

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he does not believe that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu authored the letter that disbanded the political killings task team (PKTT).
In December 2024, Mchunu allegedly “wrote” a letter stating that the task team’s services would no longer be required as it was of no value in fighting crime.
“I strongly believe that what is contained in the letter is not the minister's words. I strongly believe that. If the minister was honest, he would say 'someone made me sign this, I did not write it myself',” Mkhwanazi said during his second day before parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing allegations of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.
He told MPs that he and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola were not given an opportunity to engage Mchunu before the decision was made.
“I was not invited to engage with him and later, I learnt that the national commissioner himself also did not talk to him and neither did Gen [Dumisani] Khumalo ... but when you read what the minister is saying in this letter, he has been briefed. So when the minister is being briefed it simply says someone told the minister that this team must be disestablished and I believe someone drafted that letter.
“When chief of staff [Cedrick] Nkabinde says to me the letter has been going back and forth [between different people], it made me believe he [Nkabinde] was a facilitator of this letter coming from somewhere being drafted to the minister for signature and back corrected. I don't think he [Mchunu] is the author.”
Masemola had previously told the Madlanga commission that the motive for disbandment of the PKTT was to protect murder tenderpreneur Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who had just been arrested. Matlala has been linked to Gen Sibiya and an alleged fixer, Brown Mogotsi, who is alleged to have ties with Mchunu.
Mkwanazi also revealed that he had evidence showing that junior officers were communicating with members of the executive about how to “manage” the national commissioner.
“You will have a Gen Sibiya sending a WhatsApp message to the deputy minister. I don't know who the deputy minister is. I am still investigating that part, but he will send that message and tell the deputy minister and make suggestions that 'deputy minister you must hold the national commissioner accountable'.”
SowetanLIVE
I believe Mchunu is no author of the letter to dismantle task team — Mkhwanazi
Image: Antonio Muchave
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says he does not believe that suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu authored the letter that disbanded the political killings task team (PKTT).
In December 2024, Mchunu allegedly “wrote” a letter stating that the task team’s services would no longer be required as it was of no value in fighting crime.
“I strongly believe that what is contained in the letter is not the minister's words. I strongly believe that. If the minister was honest, he would say 'someone made me sign this, I did not write it myself',” Mkhwanazi said during his second day before parliament’s ad-hoc committee probing allegations of corruption and interference in the criminal justice system.
He told MPs that he and national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola were not given an opportunity to engage Mchunu before the decision was made.
“I was not invited to engage with him and later, I learnt that the national commissioner himself also did not talk to him and neither did Gen [Dumisani] Khumalo ... but when you read what the minister is saying in this letter, he has been briefed. So when the minister is being briefed it simply says someone told the minister that this team must be disestablished and I believe someone drafted that letter.
“When chief of staff [Cedrick] Nkabinde says to me the letter has been going back and forth [between different people], it made me believe he [Nkabinde] was a facilitator of this letter coming from somewhere being drafted to the minister for signature and back corrected. I don't think he [Mchunu] is the author.”
Masemola had previously told the Madlanga commission that the motive for disbandment of the PKTT was to protect murder tenderpreneur Vusumuzi “Cat” Matlala, who had just been arrested. Matlala has been linked to Gen Sibiya and an alleged fixer, Brown Mogotsi, who is alleged to have ties with Mchunu.
Mkwanazi also revealed that he had evidence showing that junior officers were communicating with members of the executive about how to “manage” the national commissioner.
“You will have a Gen Sibiya sending a WhatsApp message to the deputy minister. I don't know who the deputy minister is. I am still investigating that part, but he will send that message and tell the deputy minister and make suggestions that 'deputy minister you must hold the national commissioner accountable'.”
SowetanLIVE
My family's safety is in the hands of police, like every citizen – Mkhwanazi
‘Crime intelligence has been doing a lot of bad things’: Mkhwanazi
What 'Cat' Matlala, Brown Mogotsi WhatsApp messages show
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos