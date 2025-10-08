However, in December 2021, the department of home affairs announced the discontinuation of ZEP, giving holders until December 31 2022, to transition to other visa categories.
Home affairs extends Zimbabwean Exemption Permits until May 2027
Image: Veli Nhlapo
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber has extended the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) until May 28 2027.
This was gazetted on Wednesday morning, giving permit holders 18 more months after the expiry date on November 28.
Schreiber said this allows them to remain legally in the country while broader consultations take place.
“The Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) was appointed by me with effect from April. The IAB has met on several occasions and deliberated among themselves on the immediate future and a long-term solution for holders of ZEP permits. Critical stakeholders will need to be part of a consultation process,” he said.
The permit is a special immigration permit introduced in 2017 to regularise the stay of Zimbabwean nationals who migrated due to economic and political instability. Its primary purpose is to allow eligible Zimbabweans to live, work, and study legally in SA without facing deportation or requiring standard visas.
However, in December 2021, the department of home affairs announced the discontinuation of ZEP, giving holders until December 31 2022, to transition to other visa categories.
He said that while consultations take place under this new directive, no permit holders can be deported.
“No holder of the exemption may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported in terms of section 34 of the Immigration Act for any reason related to him or her not having any valid exemption certificate,” Schreiber said.
Schreiber further said they are allowed to enter and leave the country even if their passport doesn't have a valid visa.
“The holder of an exemption certificate may be allowed to enter into or depart from the Republic... provided that he or she complies with all other requirements for entry into and departure from the Republic, except for the reason of not having a valid visa endorsed in his or her passport.
“And no ZEP holder should be required to produce a valid exemption certificate, visa or an authorisation letter to remain in the Republic,” he said.
