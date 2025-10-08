Gwarube demands consequences for late payments to thousands of teaching assistants

She said following internal processes, they discovered administrative delays occurred during the uploading and verification of the attendance registers of the education assistants.
“Schools and provincial education departments were required to upload attendance registers coupled with biometric confirmations as proof that the assistants concerned were indeed present and carrying out their duties,” Gwarube said.
“After internal investigation, I was informed that the captured attendance registers were not uploaded in full by the relevant deadline, and this led to the funder, namely the UIF [Unemployment Insurance Fund], being unable to approve the release of the stipend funds. When the system failed, contingency plans were not activated by responsible departmental officials.”
Gwarube was speaking at a joint press briefing in Pretoria with the department of employment and labour and the Industrial Development Corporation to update the nation on the matter.
“I have instructed both the director-general and the acting director-general to immediately institute the appropriate consequence management and hold people accountable who have failed to discharge their responsibilities in the management and the implementation of the [initiative]. This is not about scapegoating...we dare not fail again,” she said.
Gwarube said payments were being rolled out to the assistants from 10am on Tuesday.
“This is a massive relief to thousands of young people who have been waiting for what is due to them. This delay should have never happened, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that it is avoided in the future,” she said.
Deputy employment and labour minister Jomo Sibiya said: “[We] acknowledge that the delays in verification caused undue hardships for thousands of young people, and for that, the government unreservedly apologises.”
He said for the past five days they’ve worked tirelessly to make sure the stipends are paid.
“Everything that we wanted to do was to move with speed but also observe the law and make sure that we do things by the law...What we did with the minister and both departments and the UIF is to make sure that we stick by the law, but also we move faster and be compassionate in making sure that young people do get the stipend on time,” Sibiya said.
The delayed payments caused a public spat between Gwarube and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, which played itself out on social media as they argued over whose responsibility it was to pay the teacher assistants.
Gwarube said the education department was a beneficiary and not responsible for the payments and that Lesufi was misleading the public with his posts on X.
“This programme involves five stakeholders, and the displacement of funds [is] not the responsibility of the department of basic education. To then indicate on a public platform that we are not paying people when we are not the ones who are responsible for the payments is incorrect, and it seeks to mislead the public, which is what I want to correct to say this is not the truth,” she said.
Gwarube demands consequences for late payments to thousands of teaching assistants
Image: GCIS
