Dad (18) arrested for murder of 5-month-old son beaten to death

An 18-year-old teenager who went on the run after beating his 5-month-old son to death has been arrested.

The teen was allegedly beating his 19-year-old girlfriend and their infant and she fled to the police who returned to the house with the woman and found the child dead.

“The suspect was tracked down and arrested later the same day, at about 10pm after an intensive investigation by the local detectives” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.