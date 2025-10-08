News

Dad (18) arrested for murder of 5-month-old son beaten to death

08 October 2025 - 12:26
Allegations are that the child’s mother arrived at the Malamulele police station to report a case of domestic violence after she was allegedly assaulted by her boyfriend, who is also the father of the deceased infant.


An 18-year-old teenager who went on the run after beating his 5-month-old son to death has been arrested.

The teen was allegedly beating his 19-year-old girlfriend and their infant and she fled to the police who returned to the house with the woman and found the child dead.

“The suspect was tracked down and arrested later the same day, at about 10pm after an intensive investigation by the local detectives” said Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba.

Upon entering the house, officers made a gruesome discovery of the lifeless body of the infant lying on the floor.
Col Malesela Ledwaba, Limpopo police spokesperson

“While reporting the incident, she informed police that the suspect had also physically assaulted their baby several times. Fearing for her safety, the woman fled from the house, leaving the child behind with the suspect.

“Police immediately accompanied her to the residence. Upon entering the house, officers made a gruesome discovery of the lifeless body of the infant lying on the floor. Emergency Medical Services were summoned and certified the child dead on the scene.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the baby had visible injuries on the head and face, indicating that he had been brutally assaulted before succumbing to his injuries. The suspect had already fled before police arrived,” said Ledwaba.

