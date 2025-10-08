‘Crime intelligence has been doing a lot of bad things’: Mkhwanazi

Crime intelligence has been “doing a lot of bad things”, according to KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who was testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system.

Mkhwanazi made his first appearance before the committee on Monday, weeks after testifying at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating the same issue.

In his testimony, Mkhwanazi alleged some officials within the crime intelligence division have been involved in corrupt activities. This was brought to the attention of the unit’s inspector general and subsequently to the attention of the joint standing committee on intelligence to hold people accountable, but nothing happened.

He alleged government has turned a blind eye to the mismanagement of funds at crime intelligence.

“People would say Mkhwanazi is very insensitive, but when you tell the honest truth, you must tell the truth,” he said.

“This government has never paid attention to the amount of expenditure incurred by crime intelligence over the years. Interrogate that. We’ve seen the secret service account and the misuse of the account. Obviously, the joint standing committee is supposed to do that. It’s disturbing when reports that are supposed to be presented to such structures to hold people accountable, nothing happens to them.”

Mkhwanazi alleged crime intelligence misused funds to build high walls around the home of former police minister and ambassador to France, the late Nathi Mthethwa.

“The minister never asked for the wall. Members of crime intelligence took the money and built the wall so they could gain control of the minister, allowing them to loot the money on their own, leaving the minister unable to say anything.”

He drew a parallel to the situation suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is embroiled in regarding the letter he sent to instruct the disbandment of the political killings task team, alleging he was made to sign the letter by rogue individuals within the organisation.

“They might have done something to him. He signed theletter, committed himself, and today he’s in trouble. Had he not signed the letter, he would not be here.

“Some executive officials and authorities who have arrived in the South African Police Service had no bad intentions, but the rogues within catch them, take control of them, and do as they please after that.”

He said crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo has been trying to fix what has been happening but has been made to look like the bad guy.

Mkhwanazi called for the shutdown of crime intelligence to remove everyone and start afresh, alleging there are “bad” people who have been there since 2011.

He urged members of crime intelligence to come out and speak the truth, but warned many may not be able to stomach the truth when it comes out.

“This country is going to burn because there are top secret things that should not be discussed in public light.”

TimesLIVE