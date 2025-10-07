WATCH | SA's Gaza activists to arrive home on Wednesday

“Minister [Ronald] Lamola reiterates the government’s profound gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this successful outcome through their co-operation and support.”
The six South African activists who were detained in an Israeli prison after being arrested when the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli military will arrive in the country on Wednesday morning after being released from detention.
The department of international relations & co-operation said the activists had arrived in Jordan safely ahead of their return to SA.
“Our ambassador [to Jordan], Tselane Mokuena, was present to receive the delegation on behalf of the Republic,” said ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.
The six are scheduled to arrive at 9.30am at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.
Phiri said: “We have noted deliberate misinformation related to the government’s role in this process. The delegation’s return is being facilitated with the financial support of their families and solidarity groups. The South African government’s role has been one of diplomatic facilitation and engagement with all relevant parties.”
At a press conference on Monday, the Global Sumud Flotilla movement said that about 40 activists had begun a hunger strike after the inhumane treatment they were allegedly subjected to in Israeli detention.
Lubna Tuma from the movement said that the Israeli government was making it difficult for them to access information about the flotilla volunteers held at the Ketziot Prison.
