WATCH | SA's Gaza activists to arrive home on Wednesday

07 October 2025 - 13:35
Jeanette Chabalala Senior Reporter
The department of international relations & co-operation said the activists had arrived in Jordan safely ahead of their return to SA.
The six South African activists who were detained in an Israeli prison after being arrested when the Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted by the Israeli military will arrive in the country on Wednesday morning after being released from detention.

“Our ambassador [to Jordan], Tselane Mokuena, was present to receive the delegation on behalf of the Republic,” said ministry spokesperson Chrispin Phiri.

“Minister [Ronald] Lamola reiterates the government’s profound gratitude to all stakeholders who contributed to this successful outcome through their co-operation and support.”

The six South Africans include Mandla Mandela, the grandson of SA’s first democratically elected president, Nelson Mandela. 

The other South Africans are Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks, and Carrie Shelver, who were among over 450 activists from various countries who had gone to Gaza to deliver food and other supplies before their boats were intercepted last week.

The six are scheduled to arrive at 9.30am at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

Phiri said: “We have noted deliberate misinformation related to the government’s role in this process. The delegation’s return is being facilitated with the financial support of their families and solidarity groups. The South African government’s role has been one of diplomatic facilitation and engagement with all relevant parties.”

At a press conference on Monday, the Global Sumud Flotilla movement said that about 40 activists had begun a hunger strike after the inhumane treatment they were allegedly subjected to in Israeli detention. 

Lubna Tuma from the movement said that the Israeli government was making it difficult for them to access information about the flotilla volunteers held at the Ketziot Prison.

