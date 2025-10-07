News

WATCH | Masemola condemns assault on female officer, vows zero tolerance for attacks on SAPS members

07 October 2025 - 10:21
Nandi Ntini Social Justice News Reporter
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola has warned those he describe as unruly community members that the SAPS will not tolerate attacks on their members after a female police officer in Kimberley, Northern Cape, was assaulted by two men while working..

In a statement released on Tuesday, Masemola said police officers are mothers and fathers who left their own families to risk their lives to maintain law and order and ensure that everyone in SA is safe at all times. Therefore, South Africans have a similar responsibility to protect police officers and stand up against police attacks and killings, he said.

Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law.
Fannie Masemola, national police commissioner

“Crime can only be rooted out in our communities if community members respect the law and support the SAPS. By interference or obstructing police officers to perform their functions, community members become part of the crime and undermine any attempt to address crime in their communities. Communities cannot pick and choose who they believe should be arrested or prosecuted,” Masemola said.

“Policing is not an easy task. When others run away at the sound of gunfire and threat of violence, police officers ran directly towards danger and to avert potential loss of life, in order to serve and protect the community.”

According to the SAPS commissioner in the Northern Cape Lt-Gen Koliswa Otola, a video of the attack showing the man attacking the police constable who was conducting her duties went viral on social media.

“Two men were arrested on the spot by other police officers who were part of the crime prevention team. The pair face charges of assaulting a police official, resisting arrest, defeating the ends of justice and malicious damage to property,” she said. 

Otola has strongly condemned this attack, warning that the SAPS will not tolerate acts of violence against its members.

“No one is above the law. Those who attack our officers will face the full might of the law. An attack on police officials is a direct attack on the state,” she said.

Masemola said the video should be condemned in the strongest terms by all law abiding citizens and that the subsequent arrest of the two men who attacked the officer should serve as a deterrent that police will not allow an attack on its own and will not tolerate acts of gender based violence against its members.

“We commend the police officers who equipped with their firearms, acted with restraint in a bid to avoid the loss of life,” said Masemola.

SowetanLIVE

 

Senzo Mchunu unfazed by Madlanga commission revelations: ‘I will present my side’

Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu says he is unfazed by revelations at the Madlanga commission of inquiry implicating him in alleged political ...
News
2 days ago

Five-member SAPS team deployed to France to investigate Nathi Mthethwa’s death

A five-member SAPS team is leaving for France on Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of South Africa’s ambassador to the ...
News
3 days ago

Madlanga commission takes a break

The Madlanga commission is on break and will resume on Monday, October 13.
News
5 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life