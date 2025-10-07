Taxi violence: Suspects accused of burning five men to death get R2k bail

Two taxi operators accused of torturing five men and burning them to death in a taxi violence attack have been freed on R2,000 bail each after saying they are breadwinners for their families.
As the grieving families of the victims wailed in court at the judgment, taxi operators who had attended the case paid the bail to secure the release of their members.
Mamelodi taxi association member Masipa Victor Maepa, 38, and Job Matsobane Magongwa, 43, appeared at the Cullinan magistrate’s court on Tuesday on multiple charges, including five counts of murder, five counts of kidnapping, and five counts of assault.
Magongwa has a prior conviction for assault.
Lumka Mahanjana, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Gauteng, said it is alleged that on September 11, a group of five men — one of them being a member of the Tembisa taxi association — were driving around Mamelodi East in a taxi when they were confronted by members of the Mamelodi taxi association and the Mamelodi long-distance taxi association.
“The men were accused of coming from Tembisa to steal taxis. They were allegedly assaulted, tied up, placed back in their taxi, driven to Cullinan, and set alight inside. Two men initially managed to escape the burning vehicle but later succumbed to their injuries,” Mahanjana said.
“A member of the Cullinan community policing forum received a complaint about a burning taxi on Brandbotch Road in Cullinan. Upon arrival, three bodies were found burnt beyond recognition inside the vehicle, with two additional men outside the taxi who later died from their injuries.
“Investigations by the taxi violence unit of the SAPS led to the arrest of the accused,” she said.
When the two men requested bail, citing their roles as breadwinners, stable employment with the Mamelodi taxi association, and confirmed their residential addresses, the prosecutor, Phumza Pfunzo Sinyengwe, opposed bail.
Sinyengwe presented the affidavit of the investigating officer, Mokgola Gerald Rapetswa, which warned that their release could endanger witnesses.
However, the magistrate said exceptional circumstances existed, which, in the interest of justice, permitted their release on bail.
The matter will be back in court on November 26.
