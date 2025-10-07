One dead and multiple injuries in Umdloti crash

One person died and at least 20 others were injured in a crash near Umdloti, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balaram said the multi-vehicle collision occurred on the M4 between Ballito and Umdloti Beach.

A Toyota Corolla travelling from Ballito towards Umdloti Beach allegedly veered out of control into the oncoming lane.

“The vehicle collided with a Hyundai i10 going in the opposite direction. The force of the impact caused the Hyundai i10 to spin, cross into the oncoming lane, and collide with a minibus taxi. The taxi then struck an eThekwini municipality employee engaged in roadworks at the time.”

Balram said the Corolla driver died at the scene after being removed from the wreckage.

Multiple passengers from the taxi were treated by emergency services for moderate injuries, while the municipality employee suffered serious injuries.

