News

One dead and multiple injuries in Umdloti crash

07 October 2025 - 11:19
One person died and at least 20 others were injured in a crash near Umdloti in KZN on Tuesday. (
One person died and at least 20 others were injured in a crash near Umdloti in KZN on Tuesday. (
Image: Reaction Unit SA Facebook

One person died and at least 20 others were injured in a crash near Umdloti, north of Durban, on Tuesday.

Reaction Unit SA’s Prem Balaram said the multi-vehicle collision occurred on the M4 between Ballito and Umdloti Beach.

A Toyota Corolla travelling from Ballito towards Umdloti Beach allegedly veered out of control into the oncoming lane.

“The vehicle collided with a Hyundai i10 going in the opposite direction. The force of the impact caused the Hyundai i10 to spin, cross into the oncoming lane, and collide with a minibus taxi. The taxi then struck an eThekwini municipality employee engaged in roadworks at the time.”

Balram said the Corolla driver died at the scene after being removed from the wreckage.

Multiple passengers from the taxi were treated by emergency services for moderate injuries, while the municipality employee suffered serious injuries.

TimesLIVE

Four people, including a pedestrian, killed in car crash on N2 in Mpumalanga

Four people were killed on Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a light delivery vehicle and a sedan on the N2 road between Emkhondo and ...
News
2 days ago

‘We are in mourning’: Grieving premier says 42 people died on Limpopo roads this weekend

Limpopo premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has described this past weekend as one of the most devastating for the province, after 12 people were killed in a ...
News
6 days ago

Three foreign truck drivers arrested in KZN transport dept crackdown

Three undocumented foreigners were arrested at the Midway Weighbridge on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday. This follows a spate of arrests of ...
News
5 days ago

12 people, including child, die in Limpopo crash while coming from church

Twelve people, including a taxi driver, 10 women passengers and a child aged between seven and 10 were killed in a crash involving a minibus taxi and ...
News
1 week ago

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life