Manhunt for man who killed ex-lover
Image: Thulani Mbele
Police are looking for a man who allegedly gunned down his ex-girlfriend in front of her son before fleeing the scene in Lawley, south of Joburg.
The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Sandile Ngema, is accused of killing Noxolo “Momo” Masinga, 27, and attempting to kill another former partner, Nelly Machequete, 32, on Friday night, September 26.
According to relatives, Masinga was at her home in Kokotela when Ngema arrived. He allegedly spoke to her calmly at the doorstep before walking with her to an outside tap where she was rinsing a mop. Masinga's 11-year-old son noticed that Ngema had a gun tucked in his waist and warned his mother to be careful. Moments later, Ngema allegedly shot Masinga once in the head in full view of the boy.
“When he turned the gun towards the child, the boy ran back inside and alerted his uncle,” said Masinga’s aunt, Masephooa Sephooa.
She added that the family did not immediately react to the gunshot, as shootings had become common in the area.
“Hearing gunshots is normal here in Kokotela. We never thought this gunshot could claim one of us,” she said.
Sephooa said her niece died on the spot and the family was traumatised, fearing for their safety.
“Rumours have circulated that Ngema wants to eliminate witnesses. He has even reached out to one of Momo’s friends, making threats. We want him arrested. The worst part is the child who saw everything. We don’t know if he will ever be the same again,” she said.
Masinga’s cousin, Moitheri Mokouane, said the family believed jealousy drove the killing.
“He often threatened to kill her if he saw or heard she was with another man. They separated about four months ago after living together in KwaZulu-Natal. She came back home, saying she was unhappy and gave him an ultimatum to find a new place. He didn’t, so she left. On Friday, he carried out his threats, even though she was at home with her family.”
Image: Thulani Mbele
Earlier the same evening, Ngema had allegedly targeted another ex-girlfriend, Machequete, with whom he shares two children. She was visiting a friend in the same area when Ngema appeared. Witnesses said he pointed a gun at her, but the firearm failed to discharge after two attempts. Machequete managed to flee to safety as friends tried to apprehend Ngema, but he escaped.
Machequete, who is now in hiding, told Sowetan that she had long endured his violent behaviour. She said that though they had separated four years ago, Ngema continued stalking her, sometimes chasing her with a machete in the street. She added that she had secured a protection order against him but still lived in fear.
Ngema, originally from Mnambithi in KwaZulu-Natal, is a former taxi driver who operated between Lenasia and Lawley.
Gauteng SAPS spokesperson Capt Tintswalo Sibeko confirmed the police are investigating a case of murder; however, no arrests have been made.
