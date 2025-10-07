News

Limpopo man stabbed in forehead after night out, suspect arrested in hospital

By Mmatumelo Lebjane - 07 October 2025 - 13:13
A tavern outing turned deadly when a Limpopo man was fatally stabbed.
Image: 123RF

Limpopo police have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the murder of a man who was stabbed in the forehead outside a tavern in Volop village near Magatle.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said officers were called to the scene at about 2.10am on Monday, where they found the victim identified as Paris Machaka, 40, lying in a street with a stab wound in his forehead.

“Emergency medical personnel were summoned and pronounced the victim dead,”, said Ledwaba.

Machaka had been walking home from a local tavern when he was attacked.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, was later found receiving medical treatment at a hospital and was placed under arrest. He has been charged with murder and is expected to appear in the Magatle magistrate’s court soon.

Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the attack.

TimesLIVE

