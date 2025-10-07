‘Gaslighting’ tops most searched slang words in SA

Google search data for 2025 has revealed the most searched slang words in South Africa, with “gaslighting” topping the list with 28,000 searches.

Gaslighting is a type of psychological manipulation that makes you doubt your sanity, feelings, memories and perception of reality.

The research, conducted by Unscramblerer.com, found the word grew in popularity on social media between January and September as more people became more influenced by online trends.

“Popular slang in 2025 continues to be heavily influenced by TikTok, Instagram, gaming, streaming, Gen Z and Alpha online communities. Trends from social media spread rapidly via memes and viral challenges. Fuelled by technology, our language adapts to new slang trends more rapidly than ever. Slang is a fascinating and fun mirror of our culture,” said researcher Randoh Sallihall.

Here’s a list of the rest of the top 10 most searched slang words in South Africa:

2. Sigma (15,000 searches) — refers to an independent, self-reliant person who operates outside traditional social hierarchies, often described as a “lone wolf”.

3. Sybau (14,000 searches) — Shut your b***h a** up.

4. Bop (12,000 searches) — A person with many sexual partners (bops around from person to person). Someone who presents oneself online in a way that is thought of as immodest. A derogatory word often used in cyberbullying.

5. PMO (10,500 searches) — depending on the context, this term refers to “Put me on” (introduce me to something new) or “Pisses me off”.

6. Gooning (9,000 searches) — primarily used in certain online communities to describe a prolonged session of self-stimulation. The term has evolved to casually refer to becoming overly obsessed about something. Essentially losing oneself in enthusiasm for an activity or interest.

7. Six-Seven (8,000 searches) — There is no literal meaning to “six seven”. Its absurdity is the point, making it a prime example of “brainrot” internet humour where the randomness itself becomes funny. It originates from the song Doot Doot (6 7) by Skrilla. LaMelo Ball, a basketball player, created a trending video about being 6ft/7″ tall using the song. Kids and teens scream and chant it, often paired with exaggerated hand gestures.

8. Glazing (7,000 searches) — means to praise someone excessively and insincerely. A way to call out behaviour where excessive flattery is used.

9. Delulu (6,500 searches) — short for delusional. It describes someone with unrealistic expectations, especially about crushes, relationships or fantasies (thinking a celebrity will date them).

10. Zesty (6,000 searches) — someone who is lively, exciting or energetic.

Other most-searched slang words are:

huzz;

syfm;

aura farming;

chopped;

big back;

clanker;

fanum tax; and

green FN.

“People will hear or read slang terms and search for the meaning of the term (for example, ‘mogging meaning’). Ahrefs shows many variations of meaning searches such as ‘slang’ or ‘trend’ (eg. ‘mogging slang’) and similar keyword combinations (eg. ‘what does demure mean’).”

Earlier this year the study found that the most searched abbreviations include:

FWB (friend with benefits);

NB (non-black);

ATM (at the moment); and

LMAO (laughing my a** off).

