Farmer accused of killing two women admits to tossing their bodies into pigsty
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The Limpopo pig farmer accused of killing two women who were scavenging for food on his property told the court that when he was alerted to the body of one of his victims, he panicked and left the scene until he returned the following day and put it in an empty pigsty.
He said he had expected the person "who accompanied the intruders to come and collect the body". Then when they discovered the second body the following day, he and his employees also put it in a pigsty.
This is contained in an affidavit of Zachariah Johannes Olivier, which was read out in the Polokwane high court on Tuesday. Olivier denies that he intentionally killed Maria Makgato, 45 and Locadia Ndlovu, 34, in August last year then fed them to the pigs. Ndlovu's husband survived the attack.
He said he had gone to the to spot where the women were shot expecting to see trespassers and he had tried to frighten them by shooting at them.
Olivier, 60, and co-accused William Musora, 50, entered the second day of the trial yesterday. They face charges of murder, attempted murder, employing an illegal immigrant who does not possess a work permit and the possession of an unlicensed firearm.
Musora, a Zimbabwean national, faces a further charge of contravention of the Immigration Act, for being in SA illegally.
In his affidavit, Olivier claims that after the discovery of the two bodies, he panicked and went home before returning the following day to destroy the guns used to shoot the two women.
"On Monday, in a panicked state, I proceeded to cut up both rifles that were used to shoot the warning shots into pieces, and I disposed of such pieces as I was scared and disgusted with the rifles and what had transpired.
"I never had any intention of defeating the purpose of the administration of justice. I simply panicked and acted out of an extreme level of shock."
According to Olivier, he called the police the following day "as I could not deal with the situation any longer".
The state has since withdrawn charges against another farmworker, Adrian de Wet, 19, who is now a state witness. In his affidavit, Olivier claims that he was with de Wet on the night that the women were shot. De Wet, he claims, also fired shots.
Speaking to Sowetan outside court, Makgato's grieving mother said she will never forgive those who cut short her daughter's life.
“Why did he have to kill my child in such a brutal manner? Why did he not inform the police that people were trespassing on his farm,” asked Moyahabo Mokgato.
The pensioner said she has been battling to take care of her household as well as her late daughter's children aged 5, 12, 16 and 22 since Maria's death.
“After they murdered my child, I am now struggling, as I do not work. I'm unable to provide for my family.
“I cannot forgive them,” she said.
During proceedings, judge Jane Ngobeni informed the two men that should they be convicted of murder, they face life in prison. If they are first offenders, the sentence won't be less than 15 years.
