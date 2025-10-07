News

Community outraged as woman accused of killing boyfriend is released on R10,000 bail

07 October 2025 - 13:28
Xichavo Ntsanwisi, 31, was killed, allegedly by his 22-year-old girlfriend.
Image: Supplied

Community members in Alexandra, including the family of a man allegedly killed by his girlfriend, were outraged by the decision of the Alexandra magistrate’s court to grant his alleged killer R10,000 bail.

On Monday, 22-year-old Ntokoto Mabasa, who is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 31-year-old Xichavo Ntsanwisi, was released on bail.

Mabasa is accused of killing Ntsanwisi, a Greater Giyani municipal worker, in Midrand on September 22.

Her attorney, Maanea Ramashia, argued for her release on bail, noting this was her first offence and asserting she posed no flight risk.

Jacob Ntsanwisi, Xichavo’s older brother, addressed relatives and members of the community who protested outside the court demanding justice and questioning the court’s decision.

He said there were too many inconsistencies in the details about events leading to his brother’s killing, but said he hoped the trial would answer their questions.

Ntsanwisi said though bail didn’t equate to an acquittal, it was sad to see his brother’s alleged killer allowed to carry on with her life.

“They have not consulted all the witnesses. Bail has been granted with conditions. She must report to the Midrand police station every day,” he said.

TimesLIVE

