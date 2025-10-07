Bridgette Motsepe claims she’s a target of extortion involving controversial apartheid film

However, a statement released on Tuesday claims that Motsepe never promised, agreed to, or undertaken to pay any amount to any party involved “in the so-called Worse Than Apartheid production”, whether for its non-production or deletion.
While Motsepe admitted to having met with Twala to discuss the film, she said she only asked that it be shown to business leaders so they could recognise the negative economic impact it would have.
“Allegations to the contrary are false, defamatory, and form part of a co-ordinated attempt to extort money.
“The ambassador (Motsepe) met with producer Chicco Twala solely to discuss whether the film could be adapted to include a hopeful view of 31 years of our democracy and the achievements of our country, rather than just a negative one.
“At no stage did the ambassador request that the film be “deleted”, nor did she agree to pay for its production costs or alleged deletion. This position has been independently corroborated by respected witnesses, who confirmed that ambassador Motsepe never made any promise or commitment of payment,” said Bridget von Holdt in a statement issued on behalf on Motsepe.
“The statements of Mrs Casaletti Bwalya (marketing agency owner) and senior attorney Mr Maaurizio Mariano (lawyer at Biccari Bollo Mariano Incorporated) ,who were both witnesses at the meeting, confirm that the ambassador’s only request to the producer Chicco Twala, was that the Worse Than Apartheid film be shown, and its script presented to business leaders – so they could recognise the negative economic impact it would have – and assist in raising seed capital for the production of a new message of hope film that would highlight the achievements of our democratic government and the unity of the rainbow nation.
“To this day, despite repeated requests, the ambassador has not received the script. In its absence, business leaders were unable to provide funding, as the script was required for submission to the tax authorities in support of any pledges towards seed capital for the proposed message of hope film.”
According to the publication, Twala had already spent millions of rand producing the film and was on the verge of securing a contract with top TV channel to air the movie when discussions to can it took place.
The publication also said it was in possession of text messages between Motsepe, Twala and top ANC leaders committing to reimburse the actors and executive producers for their participation in the film.
Motsepe, however, intends to sue.
“The ambassador will be taking legal action relating to these deliberate falsehoods and defamatory claims, which are designed to coerce payment under false pretences.
“Ambassador Motsepe will not, and will never, support or contribute in any way – financially or otherwise – to any film or series based on Worse Than Apartheid, if it even exists, to any project that promotes or references unfounded allegations of genocide, or that denies apartheid was a crime against humanity.
“As a proud citizen of SA, she – like the vast majority of South Africans – deplores the concept of the Worse Than Apartheid film and any similar attempts to distort the country’s reality or undermine its 31-year democracy, which has worked tirelessly to remove the symbols of apartheid.”
