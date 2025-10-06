News

VIDEO | Legal center for Gaza aid flotilla to address alleged abuse of detained activists

06 October 2025 - 13:18
The movement's legal center, Adalah, is expected to host a briefing on Monday afternoon to speak about allegations of mistreatment of the detainees in Israel.
Image: Supplied

The Global Sumud Flotilla movement says they will hold a press conference to address allegations of abuse of activists detained in Israel while transporting humanitarian aid to Gaza by boats. 

“The briefing will detail widespread reports of medical neglect, including the denial of life-saving prescription drugs for heart conditions and cancer, grossly inadequate food and water, and physical and psychological abuse by Israeli prison guards as well as at the point of interception.

“The Adalah team will also address the recent statement by Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who publicly praised the harsh treatment, asserting it is state policy to treat the peaceful humanitarian activists as 'supporters of terrorism',” the team said in a statement.

Among those detained are six delegates from SA, who include the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, Mandla Mandela.

Other South Africans on board are Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.

The flotillas were carrying food, baby formula, and medicine, among other things. On Monday, the department of international relations & cooperation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri told Talk Radio 702 that the team they sent to Israel met with the activists from SA.

“The report back that we received from our team, which comprises specialists between legal and members of the consulate, is that they are in good spirits and there are some who are taking medication for various illness and that medication is in order but there are also attempts to ensure that they do not run out of that critical medication,” he said.

Phiri said that the administrative processes for deportation have been completed, and they are waiting for logistical confirmation such as when and which port they will use.

“They will be able to pay for themselves where necessary but this, of course, is individual so it is not necessarily the government who will pay at this point and time but should the need arise as SA citizens, where they are completely stranded, as you would have seen in other instances government is able to make the necessary means,” he said.

SowetanLIVE

