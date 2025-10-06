Teenage soccer player, 16, killed ‘by gang’ in Gqeberha

Police are searching for a group of youths accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Fairview, Gqeberha, on Saturday night.

Micah Klaasen, who attended a five-a-side soccer tournament, was attacked after the event.

Police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said officers were called out at 11pm.

“They were informed that the deceased was allegedly attacked by a group of six to 10 unknown suspects in Mimosa Road, Fairview. He died on the scene.”

Van Rensburg said Walmer detectives are working to track down the suspects and have appealed for community assistance.

“The motive for the attack is not yet known and the circumstances are under investigation. Detectives are appealing to community members who witnessed the incident or have information that could assist in the investigation to come forward.”

Tributes are being shared for the slain teenager.

A friend, Jamie Loggenberg, shared a video with a message saying he hoped the culprits were brought to justice.

“He was only 16, my close friend; we are going to miss you so much. I hope the people who did this to you see that they took a special person away from us,” said Loggenberg.

Glenville Celtic AFC, the club Klaasen played for, said: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of one of our players, Micah Klaasen, who lost his life. Our heartfelt condolences to his family. We are deeply saddened to announce his passing. To his family, we hope and pray that God gives you the strength and resilience to rise above this and may His love and comfort be your superhero cape.”

Klaasen’s high school described him as a bright light who was full of life.

“On behalf of the Lawson Brown [school] family, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Micah Klaasen. A bright light gone too soon — always smiling, kind and full of life. We will miss his voice in the corridors and his passion on the sports fields, especially on the soccer pitch,” the school said in a Facebook post.

