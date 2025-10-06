“About 70% of those March withdrawals came from repeat claimants – people who had already taken money before. Almost everyone takes the maximum they can – 81% draw the full allocation – with the average withdrawal sitting at R22,100. Of our total members, 27% have chosen to make withdrawals.”
Sars scores R15bn as desperate workers dip into two-pot retirement funds
‘Top use of withdrawal is paying down debt, school fees, and supporting unemployed family members’
The taxman has so far collected just over R15bn from the R57bn that was withdrawn by financially strained workers from their two-pot retirement funds.
At least 4-million withdrawals were carried out by various pension fund administrators on behalf of 1.2-million employees who wanted to dip into their savings to settle debt and to provide for their families since the withdrawal regime kicked in a year ago.
According to the sector, almost half of those who withdrew from their savings in the last tax year returned this year to withdraw some more.
Liberty told Sowetan that 50,000 of its 224,000 members have dipped in for the second time.
The biggest winner was the SA Revenue Service (Sars), whose two-pot revenue collection stood at R12bn by April this year and shot up by an additional R3bn over the next five months.
Sanlam told Sowetan Consumer that of the R4bn its 223,000 members withdrew, R1bn went to Sars.
“On average, we are paying out about R150m a month, but when the new tax year opened in March, withdrawals spiked to just under R400m,” said Nzwananai Shoniwa, managing executive at Sanlam Umbrella Solutions.
“About 70% of those March withdrawals came from repeat claimants – people who had already taken money before. Almost everyone takes the maximum they can – 81% draw the full allocation – with the average withdrawal sitting at R22,100. Of our total members, 27% have chosen to make withdrawals.”
Shoniwa said the withdrawals were concentrated among mid-career workers, with 42% being aged between 35 and 44 and 28% between 45-54, while 22% were aged from 25 to 34.
A gender breakdown revealed that 55% were men and 45% were women, which is a trend throughout the industry.
“The top use of the withdrawal is paying down debt [44%], followed by school fees [33%], and then supporting unemployed family members,” said Shoniwa. “Rent, food, and medical expenses also feature strongly.
“Discretionary items like holidays or cars were mentioned, but they make up only a small percentage. This reflects the broader reality: people are under strain and are using withdrawals mainly for survival.”
About R9.5bn was withdrawn by Alexforbes members since last year, and R2.7bn of it has gone to Sars to date, according to Vickie Lange, head of corporate best practice at Alexforbes.
Members have withdrawn R2.5bn since March this year, she said, and most of them were workers from the wholesale and retail trade, followed by mining and manufacturing.
Lange said of the 35% who withdrew, 14% did so in both tax years, 15% withdrew only in the previous tax year, while 6% dipped in for the first time this tax year.
There were a total of 372 applications from FNB members, with R4.7m withdrawn since last year to date, of which R801,000 was collected by Sars. The taxman also took R1.1bn from the R4.2bn claimed by Old Mutual members last year, with the average payout being R11,500.
Old Mutual’s head of business intelligence, Keri-Lee Edmond, said 110,000 members have claimed twice in both tax years.
“What’s striking is that even with only small amounts available at the start of the new tax year, many members rushed to claim again,” Edmond said. “This highlights the persistent financial pressure they are under and suggests that, given the opportunity, these employees are likely to withdraw again.”
