Lesufi, Gwarube bicker as ECD trainee teachers suffer
Educators not paid their monthly stipend for 2 months
“I depend on everyone to get by... I owe my landlord about R3,000, and I live from hand to mouth.”
These are the frustrations of Paulina*, a participant in the Early Childhood Development teachers’ programme under the Gauteng City Region Academy (GCRA), who has not been paid her monthly stipend of R3,500 for two months.
Paulina is one of 150 participants affected by the lack of payment, which has seen some abandoning their placement at crèches for their practicals. The programme is run by the Gauteng premier's office.
The nonpayment of participants in the programme has sparked a war of words between Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and minister of basic education Siviwe Gwarube. The two politicians were involved in a public spat on social media pointing fingers at each other.
Lesufi fired the first salvo at Gwarube accusing her department of failure to pay teacher assistants. Gwarube in response accused Lesufi of “peddling lies with your chest [out]”.
“I don’t know why, but I expected better from you. As a senior government leader, you know well that the payment of EAs isn’t the responsibility of the [department]. It is the work of the department of employment and labour.,” she said.
Communication notices seen by Sowetan show a programme director from Lesufi’s office stating that they are awaiting funds from the GCRA.
“The GCRA is committed to seeing the project to the end. Your office will be updated on the payment status, hopefully, before the end of the week. Kindly keep the communication between the college and the students going while we manage all the other issues,” said the director.
Further communication said that the programme has been borrowing funds from Tshwane TVET College to pay the student stipends.
“We’ve been borrowing funds to pay your stipend from the college account since April. The ECD account has been depleted since then. We are also waiting for the GCRA to pay the college,” said another manager of the programme.
On September 29, the students received another communication stating that funds had not yet been received.
