News

Gauteng launches crackdown on unsafe taxis and unlicensed drivers

By Motor News Reporter - 06 October 2025 - 16:46
Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate intensifies its enforcement drive.
Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate intensifies its enforcement drive.
Image: SAPS

Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) intensifies its enforcement drive.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said between September 22 and 28 the GTI removed 62 unroadworthy minibus taxis from the province’s roads during an operation aimed at restoring order and improving commuter safety.

Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate (GTI) intensifies its enforcement drive.

Gauteng roads and transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela said between September 22 and 28 the GTI removed 62 unroadworthy minibus taxis from the province’s roads during an operation aimed at restoring order and improving commuter safety.

The crackdown also saw officers issuing 1,104 traffic infringement notices. Of these, 469 were manual notices, while 635 were issued through the e-force electronic system.

Violations ranged from serious vehicle defects, such as faulty brakes and lights, to operators driving unlicensed vehicles, some with missing documentation.

Enforcement officers found a disturbing level of illegal operations; 52 minibus taxi drivers were caught operating without valid driving licences and 92 were found driving without any form of driving licence.

“The violations pose extreme danger to all road users. Unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers are nothing less than potential death traps, and they have no place on our roads. We will not tolerate such blatant disregard for the law,” Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

Enforcement officers found a disturbing level of illegal operations; 52 minibus taxi drivers were caught operating without valid driving licences and 92 were found driving without any form of driving licence.

“The violations pose extreme danger to all road users. Unroadworthy vehicles and unlicensed drivers are nothing less than potential death traps, and they have no place on our roads. We will not tolerate such blatant disregard for the law,” Diale-Tlabela said on Thursday.

The weekly operations are part of a long-term strategy to combat lawlessness, enhance road safety and strengthen regulatory compliance within the public transport sector.

The MEC emphasised the provincial government had adopted a zero-tolerance approach to non-compliance in the public transport sector.

She warned that operators who put profit before the lives of commuters would face uncompromising enforcement, including impoundment of their vehicles.

Court rules in favour of e-hailing drivers to interdict Tshwane impounding

E-hailing services in Tshwane came out victorious after the Pretoria high court granted an urgent interdict prohibiting the Tshwane metro police from ...
News
7 months ago

Report taxi operators to the police for any intimidation – Santaco urges e-hailing drivers

The SA National Taxi Council has encouraged e-hailing drivers who face intimidation from taxi operators to report the cases to the police.
News
1 month ago

Wanatu suspends its services due to impounding of vehicles

Afrikaans e-hailing service Wanatu is scheduled to meet authorities to discuss the backlog of issuing operating licences after the company ...
News
7 months ago
Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate intensifies its enforcement drive.
Gauteng motorists have been warned to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and operating within the ambit of the law as the Gauteng transport inspectorate intensifies its enforcement drive.
Image: SAPS

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life