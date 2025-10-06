“When she returned, the child — who was crying — shocked her by reporting that the boyfriend had sexually assaulted him,” Mophiring said. “The mother immediately alerted the police, and the child was taken to hospital for medical examination. The suspect was subsequently arrested.”
The man was expected to appear in the Ficksburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of rape.
SowetanLIVE
Free State man arrested for allegedly raping girlfriend’s 3-year-old son
Image: 123RF/fotokita
Free State police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.
Police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring said the alleged rape happened at a farm in Ficksburg when a 24-year-old woman left her son in the care of her boyfriend when she went to a funeral at a nearby farm on Friday.
