News

Free State man arrested for allegedly raping girlfriend’s 3-year-old son

By Botho Molosankwe - 06 October 2025 - 12:59
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.
A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

Free State police have arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly raping his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

Police spokesperson WO Mmako Mophiring said the alleged rape  happened at a farm in Ficksburg when a 24-year-old woman left her son in the care of her boyfriend when she went to a funeral at a nearby farm on Friday.

When she returned, the child — who was crying — shocked her by reporting that the boyfriend had sexually assaulted him
Mmako Mophiring, police spokesperson

“When she returned, the child — who was crying — shocked her by reporting that the boyfriend had sexually assaulted him,” Mophiring said. “The mother immediately alerted the police, and the child was taken to hospital for medical examination. The suspect was subsequently arrested.”

The man was expected to appear in the Ficksburg magistrate’s court on Monday on a charge of rape.

SowetanLIVE

ConCourt hears how current consent laws obstruct convictions in sexual offence cases

A lawyer arguing at the Constitutional Court in the case around consent says the law is failing survivors of sexual offences because it treats ...
News
1 week ago

Ghana soccer star Thomas Partey pleads not guilty to rape, sexual assault

Villarreal midfielder Thomas Partey on Wednesday appeared in a London court and pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and sexual assault involving ...
News
2 weeks ago

Bronkhorstspruit deputy principal accused of raping 8-year-old girl gets R5,000 bail

The Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Friday granted bail of R5,000 with strict conditions to a 53-year-old primary school deputy principal ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

IN THE KNOW | Helen Zille on what her priorities would be as Joburg mayor
Brothers aged more than 100 reveal secret of long life