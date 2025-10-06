News

Fire breaks out at Charlotte Maxeke hospital as psychiatric patient sets her bed alight

06 October 2025 - 17:44
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A fire broke out at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital on Monday after a patient in the psychiatric ward allegedly set her bed alight, demanding to be discharged.

The Gauteng department of health said security personnel responded promptly and effectively to assist in extinguishing the fire.

"Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained as a result of this incident. The City of Johannesburg fire department also arrived to address the situation and is currently working to clear the smoke from the affected area," the department said in a statement.

Hospital management and staff have taken immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all patients in the ward.
"As a precautionary measure, patients were moved from the ward to allow for a thorough investigation to take place. Police are on site to assist with this process. Hospital management and staff have taken immediate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all patients in the ward."

Kagiso Phasha from the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services said firefighters responded to a call at the hospital at 13:21.

"Fire crews confirmed that the fire had already been extinguished before their arrival. We can confirm that no injuries were reported," Phasha said.

In April 2021, a fire gutted the hospital building, forcing the evacuation of 700 patients and causing an estimated R40m in damages.

In April this year, two fires broke out at Tembisa Hospital in two separate incidents.

SowetanLIVE

