In a statement, Thabile Mdluli, Eswatini government spokesperson, said: “The public is assured that the immigrants pose no security threat to either the nation [or] of neighbouring countries.
“The individuals will be kept in a secured area separate from the public, while arrangements are made for their return to their countries of origin.
The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini will work with the relevant countries of origin for these nationals and the international maritime organisation (IMO) for migration to facilitate them with the families and countries of origin.
“Two others are expected to be repatriated soon, building on the experience of the successful repatriation of one third country national on Sunday, September 21.
“His majesty's government is grateful to have collaborated with the IMO and the government of Jamaica to successfully unite this individual with his own people,” she said.
In July, US government stated that they would be deporting five “barbaric” men who were rejected by their own countries to Eswatini. The US had described the men as “barbaric” due to their criminal history which includes child rape, murder, assault GBH and robbery in America.
Mdluli said that two of the five men that were deported are expected to be repatriated soon.
At the time, SA experts said South Africans should be concerned and unsettled by the US's decision to deport dangerous criminals to neighbouring Eswatini as they may find their way into the country due to the porous borders.
SowetanLIVE
s.
Eswatini government to receive 11 more deported criminals from the US
Kingdom of Eswatini claims the deportees “pose no security threat”
Image: X/Department of Homeland Security
The Eswatini government says it is this month expected to receive 11 more criminals from the US who were kicked out by the Trump government and that they don't pose any dangers to nationals and citizens of neighbouring countries.
This is the second batch of various nationals deported to US since the beginning of the year.
In a statement, Thabile Mdluli, Eswatini government spokesperson, said: “The public is assured that the immigrants pose no security threat to either the nation [or] of neighbouring countries.
“The individuals will be kept in a secured area separate from the public, while arrangements are made for their return to their countries of origin.
The government of the Kingdom of Eswatini will work with the relevant countries of origin for these nationals and the international maritime organisation (IMO) for migration to facilitate them with the families and countries of origin.
“Two others are expected to be repatriated soon, building on the experience of the successful repatriation of one third country national on Sunday, September 21.
“His majesty's government is grateful to have collaborated with the IMO and the government of Jamaica to successfully unite this individual with his own people,” she said.
In July, US government stated that they would be deporting five “barbaric” men who were rejected by their own countries to Eswatini. The US had described the men as “barbaric” due to their criminal history which includes child rape, murder, assault GBH and robbery in America.
Mdluli said that two of the five men that were deported are expected to be repatriated soon.
At the time, SA experts said South Africans should be concerned and unsettled by the US's decision to deport dangerous criminals to neighbouring Eswatini as they may find their way into the country due to the porous borders.
SowetanLIVE
s.
Eswatini government faces court challenge for accepting US deportees
Eswatini's US convicts will never cross into SA – Presidency
SA confronts Eswatini over dangerous US prisoners transfer
SA worried about dangerous criminals sent to Eswatini by US
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos