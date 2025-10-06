CONSUMER | BMW recalls 12,000 vehicles over faulty starter motor

BMW has recalled more than 12,000 vehicles bought from 2016 for a potential faulty starter motor.
The National Consumer Commission (NCC) said the manufacturer is recalling the following models – BMW 3 Series (G20 model), 4 Series (G22 model), 5 Series (G30 model), Z4 (G29 model), X3 (G01 model) and X4 (G02 model) which have been flagged by the BMW Group South Africa.
"BMW has submitted that 12,491 vehicles are affected by the recall, and these vehicles were made available in South Africa from 2016. According to BMW, their product controls and customer complaints have shown that in the identified vehicles, water can enter the starter motor at certain points and cause corrosion. This may prevent the engine from starting. This can lead to a short circuit and, subsequently, local overheating of the starter. In the worst case, this may result in a vehicle fire, which can occur even when the vehicle is parked," said NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba.
Consumers are advised to avoid driving through water that may result in submersion of the starter motor, particularly with a chance of the vehicle remaining submerged for an extended period. She said in the unlikely event of a thermal event, damage to persons or property may occur.
"Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to take their vehicles to the nearest authorised BMW dealership to replace the starter motor, and can also use this link: https://www.bmw.co.za/en/service-portal/bmw-technical-campaigns.html or monitor in-car communication to check if their vehicle is affected by the safety recall," said Ntaba.
The replacement of the starter motor will be carried out at no cost to the consumer.
