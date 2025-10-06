ActionSA's mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo wants to see a drug-free Ekurhuleni

Khumalo, 35, said communities were not receiving basic services anymore, with water and electricity being among the most pressing challenges.
He said his ambitions also include restoring investor confidence and making the metro an attractive place for investment once again. “I want to realise a drug-free SA and that is personal,” he said.
“Lawlessness is going to end. We know about it, we know how it is done, and I have a very strong intelligence team that understands what is happening around Ekurhuleni.”
He also wants the Ekurhuleni metro police department to shift from reactive policing and to deal with intelligence-driven operations. “The law must protect the people and criminals must fear the law,” he said.
Khumalo, who joined ActionSA in August, said he had always been driven by a desire to serve. “I have a track record. I have proven myself to be a worker nationally and I have always wanted to serve the people. Some people thought I was a vigilante.
“I believe in justice, and I believe in restoring law and order. I decided to join ActionSA because it is an honest brand that works for the people. I have never been a member of any other political party [before]. I am an activist who believes in what I believe in.”
He said joining ActionSA was an extension of his activism.
“My work has been in small scale, although nationally but the impact has been small. Now the reason is to expand on the work I have been doing so that it becomes possible to have a drug-free society and a crime-free society.”
Khumalo said before joining the party, he had approached its leader Herman Mashaba through his foundation for help in fighting crime and supporting rehabilitation efforts.
“How we work is we would look for resources so that we can take people to rehab, fight crime, then I went to him asking for assistance and he said I don’t need to go asking for help and asked why I do not get into government and do the work I'm doing.
“I thought it was a great idea, but I said I don't know anything about government, and he said not to worry they would support me and that is all I needed.”
Reflecting on the devastating effects of drugs in his township, Khumalo said: “I did my matric in Thuto Ke Maatla [secondary school] in Tembisa. I can say 70% of the boys and 20% of the ladies that I went to school with are hooked into drugs and when they meet me at a traffic stop, they call me uncle ... and this is someone I attended the same class with.”
SowetanLIVE
ActionSA's mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo wants to see a drug-free Ekurhuleni
Service delivery, law and order are Xolani Khumalo's targets
Image: Thulani Mbele
Realising a drug-free society, restoring law and order, and ensuring effective service delivery are among the key priorities for former Sizok’thola host Xolani Khumalo, should he become the next mayor of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality.
Khumalo, who rose to fame through his drug-busting show on Moja Love, was officially announced as ActionSA’s Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate at the weekend.
Khumalo, who in April this year had charges of murder, robbery and malicious damage to property provisionally withdrawn after a man featured on his TV show was found dead after allegedly being tortured by the TV crew, said his mission for mayor was to ensure that the lives of the community of Ekurhuleni becomes better.
“I know most people might say this man is not a politician and does not have experience with administration, but I have a very strong team that is properly aligned in terms of the work in the public office. As ActionSA, we have an action plan that we are going to put in place,” he said.
Khumalo, 35, said communities were not receiving basic services anymore, with water and electricity being among the most pressing challenges.
He said his ambitions also include restoring investor confidence and making the metro an attractive place for investment once again. “I want to realise a drug-free SA and that is personal,” he said.
“Lawlessness is going to end. We know about it, we know how it is done, and I have a very strong intelligence team that understands what is happening around Ekurhuleni.”
He also wants the Ekurhuleni metro police department to shift from reactive policing and to deal with intelligence-driven operations. “The law must protect the people and criminals must fear the law,” he said.
Khumalo, who joined ActionSA in August, said he had always been driven by a desire to serve. “I have a track record. I have proven myself to be a worker nationally and I have always wanted to serve the people. Some people thought I was a vigilante.
“I believe in justice, and I believe in restoring law and order. I decided to join ActionSA because it is an honest brand that works for the people. I have never been a member of any other political party [before]. I am an activist who believes in what I believe in.”
He said joining ActionSA was an extension of his activism.
“My work has been in small scale, although nationally but the impact has been small. Now the reason is to expand on the work I have been doing so that it becomes possible to have a drug-free society and a crime-free society.”
Khumalo said before joining the party, he had approached its leader Herman Mashaba through his foundation for help in fighting crime and supporting rehabilitation efforts.
“How we work is we would look for resources so that we can take people to rehab, fight crime, then I went to him asking for assistance and he said I don’t need to go asking for help and asked why I do not get into government and do the work I'm doing.
“I thought it was a great idea, but I said I don't know anything about government, and he said not to worry they would support me and that is all I needed.”
Reflecting on the devastating effects of drugs in his township, Khumalo said: “I did my matric in Thuto Ke Maatla [secondary school] in Tembisa. I can say 70% of the boys and 20% of the ladies that I went to school with are hooked into drugs and when they meet me at a traffic stop, they call me uncle ... and this is someone I attended the same class with.”
SowetanLIVE
ActionSA announces Xolani Khumalo as its Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate
Moja Love delays handing over murder video evidence to court
ActionSA files complaint over R28m wasted on abandoned Boipatong project
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos