Police probe tavern shooting which left 5 dead

05 October 2025 - 13:00
Koena Mashale Journalist
The shooting incident took place in the early morning of Sunday, when eyewitnesses reported that two men came into the tavern demanding a licensed firearm from a patron.
Image: 123RF/pchoti

The police are investigating a shooting at a tavern in Zithobeni, Bronkhorstspruit, which left five people killed and six injured.

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili a shot followed soon after.

“A shot went off and when the patrons ran outside, the suspects fired randomly. The patron with a firearm was shot and injured and his firearm was taken.

“The incident resulted in five fatalities and six injuries. The injured were transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment,” she explained.

Muridili said only one of the deceased had been identified by midday.

“The injured patron whose firearm was taken will be charged with contravention of the Firearms Control Act, Act 60 of 2000, for the negligent handling of his 9mm pistol,” she said.

The police have registered five counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Muridili said the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Tracking Team is tracing the suspects, who are allegedly known to the community.

