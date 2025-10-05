Pietermaritzburg holding cells overflowing after 52 motorists arrested for drunk driving at weekend

The police holding cells in Pietermaritzburg have reached capacity after more than 50 motorists were arrested for drunk driving over the weekend, the KwaZulu-Natal department of transport and human settlements says.

It said 52 motorists had been arrested in the Pietermaritzburg and Kokstad areas since Friday night.

Since August 15, 489 motorists had been arrested for drunk driving, the department said.

The number excluded operations conducted on Saturday night in Newcastle.

“With our Alufakwa and Zero Tolerance operation in full swing, holding cells in Pietermaritzburg reached full capacity this morning,” MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said.