Rights groups call for Malema’s removal from Judicial Service Commission

A number of civil society organisations have called for Julius Malema to be removed from the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), saying his recent criminal conviction and history of legal transgressions make him unfit to serve on the body responsible for selecting judges.

In a joint statement on Friday, Freedom Under Law, Defend our Democracy and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution said the conviction this week of the EFF leader on charges relating to the unlawful possession and discharge of a firearm in public “demonstrates that he is not a fit and proper person” to sit on the JSC.

The groups highlighted that this was not Malema’s first run-in with the law this year.

In August, the Equality Court ruled that some of his statements amounted to hate speech, while in May, the high court upheld parliament’s finding that Malema had breached its code of ethics for using a JSC interview in 2021 for personal political interests.

“Though it has also been reported that Mr Malema is planning appeals against both the firearms conviction and the hate speech ruling, these are nonetheless serious findings made by our high courts that Mr Malema has acted not only unlawfully, but criminally,” the organisations said.