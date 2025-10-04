Five-member SAPS team deployed to France to investigate Nathi Mthethwa’s death

A five-member SAPS team is leaving for France on Saturday to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of South Africa’s ambassador to the country and former police minister Nathi Mthethwa.

In a statement on Friday, the police ministry said minister Firoz Cachalia had received a request from national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola to send the team to the European country after consultations with relevant authorities.

Masemola said a decision had been taken to deploy the five officers led by Maj-Gen Bongani Maqashalala. The team will collaborate with French law enforcement authorities to probe Mthethwa’s death.

“The deployed team will work closely with French law enforcement authorities to ensure that the circumstances surrounding ambassador Mthethwa’s death are thoroughly and transparently investigated. This collaborative effort aims to support the ongoing inquest and uphold the principles of justice and accountability,” read the statement.

The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) confirmed on Tuesday that Mthethwa had died.