Five Malawians and Chinese national nabbed in Western Cape for illegally manufacturing alcohol

Police in the Western Cape arrested five Malawians for illegally manufacturing alcohol at a farm in Faure, Stellenbosch, on Friday.

Officers taking part in Operation Shanela in the province followed up on a lead about a facility illegally manufacturing and distributing alcohol.

“The members descended on a farm located in Faure, Stellenbosch, where they uncovered a fully operational illegal alcohol manufacturing facility inside a building on the property.”

Police said they arrested five suspects, aged between 26 and 45, and also confiscated large quantities of illicit alcohol and manufacturing equipment.

“Equipment used in the production of counterfeit or unregulated liquor was discovered and includes plastic containers filled with chemicals, hundreds of empty and pre-filled liquor bottles, industrial-grade bottling and capping machinery and boxes.”

Further investigations led the police to a storage facility in Woodstock, Cape Town, where a sixth suspect, a Chinese foreign national, aged 53, was apprehended.

“A substantial quantity of illegal, pre-packaged alcohol was confiscated at the second location, suspected to be ready for distribution,” police said.