VIDEO | ANC calls on UN to act on Israel after detention of activists

ANC's head of international relations Nomvula Mokonyane has called on the United Nations to act on Israel after the interception of humanitarian aid boats carrying activists from various countries, including SA.
"We need the entire United Nations to act on Israel and release all [the activists]," she said. "We have no relationship with Israel. This validates our position that there is no purpose of us having a relationship with Israel," Mokonyane told Sowetan on Thursday.
Six South Africans, including Nelson Mandela’s grandson Mandla Mandela, were among a group of activists on board a boat to Gaza as part of the Global Sumud Flotilla to provide aid when Israeli forces detained them. Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg was also detained.
Besides Mandela, the other South Africans on board are Zukiswa Wanner, Reaaz Moolla, Zaheera Soomar, Fatima Hendricks and Carrie Shelver.
The Global Movement to Gaza, a humanitarian group behind aid to effort, expressed worry about the safety of the activists. "It is not about Mandla Mandela; it is about everybody who is affected," Mokonyane said.
The flotilla was carrying food, baby formula, medicine and volunteers from 47 countries to Gaza. By 2pm on Thursday, the flotilla’s tracking system showed that only two boats out of the more than 40 were still sailing.
The movement used a live feed to track the boats. By 5pm Firoza Mayet, from the Global Movement to Gaza, said all six SA delegates had been intercepted and some were already taken to the occupied Palestinian territory called Isdud.
"We are calling for the immediate and unconditional release," she said. "We are extremely worried because we know how the Israeli force operates. How they do not abide by international law. We know that just today, over 56 people have been slaughtered in Gaza and most of them are children. At least 40 children died today."
Mandla's brother Ndaba told Sowetan that the family was also worried about their relative. "We are in the dark. The only thing we know is the videos that Mandla sent. We are very worried [but] we believe that they will release him, but we just don't know when," he said.
VIDEO | ANC calls on UN to act on Israel after detention of activists
Six South Africans among those seized heading to Gaza
Image: Ammar Awad
Ndaba said he reached out to New York mayor Eric Adams who has a direct line with US president Donald Trump and Jewish friends to get more information about the whereabouts of his brother and possible solutions.
Israel’s interception has also drawn sharp criticism from international relations experts, saying the action violates international law and risks worsening already tense relations between Pretoria and Tel Aviv.
"We all know that the relations between SA and Israel have been strained over the past few months. Now, with the news of Israel detaining South African activists, this will surely strain the relationship between the two countries even further," said Wits University-based public law expert Patrick Kadima.
"We could see SA using its G20 presidency to amplify its call for Israel to be isolated on the global stage as a result of this recent event.
"The actions of Israel in international waters clearly violates well-settled law in international law. The blockage of humanitarian aid needs to be lifted urgently in order for it to reach the most vulnerable," Kadima said.
Another international relations expert, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, said the relations between SA and Israel "can’t go lower than this".
"This is not the first flotilla that is going there – there have been several of them, [and] some of them in the past have resulted in serious casualties, with the [force] storming the flotillas and killing people.
"Israel does not care about who says what. This is something they are less sensitive of and they don’t care about any condemnation that comes up around the world," he said.
In an earlier statement, the Global Movement said the group was intercepted after they were assaulted with water cannons, doused with skunk water, and had their communications systematically jammed in yet more acts of aggression against unarmed civilians.
Image: TPX Reuters
The group said several boats were reportedly stopped by a chain-like barrier in international waters where Israel has no jurisdiction.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said the interception reinforced Israel’s continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the people of Palestine. He said SA supports the call by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for Israel to urgently lift the blockade on Gaza and allow the entry of life-saving material through all means possible.
"The interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla is another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region,” Ramaphosa said.
"On behalf of our government and nation, I call on Israel to immediately release the South Africans abducted in international waters, and to release other nationals who have tried to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid.
"The interception of the flotilla in international waters is contrary to international law and violates the sovereignty of every nation whose flag was flown on the dozens of vessels in the flotilla. This action also violates an International Court of Justice injunction that humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow unimpeded."
On Thursday afternoon the Israeli foreign ministry said on X: "All the passengers are safe and in good health. They are making their way safely to Israel, from where they will be deported to Europe."
