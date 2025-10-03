News

Türkiye condemns Israel for intercepting aid flotillas

By Reuters - 03 October 2025 - 07:32
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila sit in a vessel making their way to Israel, after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in this handout image released on October 2.
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and Brazilian activist Thiago Avila sit in a vessel making their way to Israel, after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in this handout image released on October 2.
Image: ISRAEL FOREIGN MINISTRY

Israel faced international condemnation and protests on Thursday after its forces intercepted about 40 boats carrying aid and more than 400 foreign activists, including Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg, to Gaza.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), the organiser of the voyage, said an estimated 443 volunteers had been detained, some of them transferred to one large cargo vessel before being taken ashore.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticised Israeli aggression, saying it showed Israel's government has no intention of letting hopes for peace grow.

"I condemn the thuggery directed at the Global Sumud Flotilla, which set out to draw attention to the barbarity of children dying of hunger in Gaza and to deliver humanitarian aid to the oppressed Palestinians,” he said in a speech to officials from his AK Party in the capital Ankara.

The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens on the vessels, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel began its Gaza offensive after the October 7 2023, Hamas-led attack on Israel in which some 1,200 people were killed and 251 taken as hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies. The offensive has killed over 66,000 people in Gaza, Palestinian health authorities say.

In a statement, Hamas expressed support for the activists and called Israel's interception of the flotilla a "criminal act", calling for public protests to condemn Israel. – Reuters

VIDEO | ANC calls on UN to act on Israel after detention of activists

ANC's head of international relations Nomvula Mokonyane has called on the United Nations to act on Israel after the interception of humanitarian aid ...
Hot Topics
6 hours ago

Release detained SA citizens and activists on Gaza mission, Ramaphosa tells Israel

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on the government of the state of Israel to release South Africans and others detained by Israeli special forces ...
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Mandla Mandela detained by Israeli forces while on Gaza aid mission

Nelson Mandela's grandson and activist Mandla Mandela has allegedly been detained by Israeli special forces while on his way to Gaza.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ConCourt delivers judgment on MKP, Zuma legal challenge
Ruling on Phala Phala trial within a trial