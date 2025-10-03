The team also dives into shocking revelations from the SIU’s probe into Tembisa Hospital, where syndicates allegedly looted R2bn through dodgy supplier contracts, implicating clerks, nurses and managers.
Politics and culture collided as EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty of firing a rifle in public – a ruling that could threaten his seat in parliament. And on the global stage, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage stepped in to defend Tyla after backlash over identity terms sparked controversy overseas.
🎧 Catch the full episode of SL Cabinet on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you stream.
PODCAST | Paris tragedy, Tembisa looting and Malema's gun guilt
Image: Shaun Uthum
This week’s edition of SL Cabinet is packed with hard-hitting headlines and stories that had South Africans talking.
The episode opens with breaking news from abroad: the sudden death of SA’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who reportedly fell from a Paris hotel. French authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
Back home, the Madlanga commission hit pause after SAPS intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo fell ill before testifying. In Soweto, Const Tshepiso Malepane was denied bail after being accused of killing his friend during a tavern altercation, with the magistrate citing strong evidence against him.
