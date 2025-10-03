News

PODCAST | Paris tragedy, Tembisa looting and Malema's gun guilt

By SOWETANLIVE - 03 October 2025 - 11:30
The SL Cabinet.
The SL Cabinet.
Image: Shaun Uthum

This week’s edition of SL Cabinet is packed with hard-hitting headlines and stories that had South Africans talking.

The episode opens with breaking news from abroad: the sudden death of SA’s ambassador to France, Nathi Mthethwa, who reportedly fell from a Paris hotel. French authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.

Back home, the Madlanga commission hit pause after SAPS intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo fell ill before testifying. In Soweto, Const Tshepiso Malepane was denied bail after being accused of killing his friend during a tavern altercation, with the magistrate citing strong evidence against him.

The team also dives into shocking revelations from the SIU’s probe into Tembisa Hospital, where syndicates allegedly looted R2bn through dodgy supplier contracts, implicating clerks, nurses and managers.

Politics and culture collided as EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty of firing a rifle in public – a ruling that could threaten his seat in parliament. And on the global stage, Nigerian star Tiwa Savage stepped in to defend Tyla after backlash over identity terms sparked controversy overseas.

🎧 Catch the full episode of SL Cabinet on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and wherever you stream.

SowetanLIVE

PODCAST | Anele vs Zille, Madlanga commission bombshell testimonies, DD Mabuza's pension feud

From Anele Mdoda’s fiery on-air clash with Helen Zille to bombshell testimony at the Madlanga commission, this week’s podcast unpacks SA’s big ...
Podcast
6 days ago

PODCAST | Simiao sentencing, SAHRC under fire, Influencers' collab with Alabuga Start

This week’s edition of SL Cabinet takes listeners deep into some of the most pressing and emotional stories shaping SA today.
Podcast
3 weeks ago

PODCAST | Presidency warns of coup plot, Powell under fire for US remarks, and shocking arrest in Jayden-Lee case

In this week’s episode of SL Cabinet, the hosts unpack a dramatic series of developments gripping SA – from political disinformation and coup ...
Podcast
2 months ago

PODCAST | DD's death rekindles legacy disputes, deadly duty of public auditors and R11m daily bill for foreign inmates

The latest episode of SL Cabinet takes listeners through a dramatic week in South African news – touching on politics, corruption, public health, and ...
News
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Latest Videos

ConCourt delivers judgment on MKP, Zuma legal challenge
Ruling on Phala Phala trial within a trial