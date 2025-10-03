Mchunu to appear before ANC integrity commission

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu and other party members accused of wrongdoing will appear before the party’s integrity commission.

Mchunu is implicated in alleged political interference in the criminal justice system which is being investigated by the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

He is accused of interfering in police investigations which led to the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT) responsible for investigating assassinations linked to intraparty rivalries.

Mchunu is also allegedly associated with controversial businessman Brown Mogotsi. At the Madlanga commission on Tuesday, crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo revealed WhatsApp messages between Mogotsi and Mchunu suggesting they had communicated with one another.

Mbalula was briefing the media on Thursday, providing feedback on the outcomes of the national working committee meeting and an update on key political developments in the national environment.