KZN premier Ntuli discloses alleged corruption in health, transport and arts & culture

KwaZulu-Natal premier Thami Ntuli announced the suspension of the transport head of department (HOD) in connection with a R672m public transport tender and has asked the Special Investigating Unit to probe a medico-legal claims scandal at the health department.

At a media briefing in Durban on Friday Ntuli initiated a forum to provide public updates on allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption.

He said his office is also investigating the alleged victimisation of a whistle-blower, the chief financial officer at the arts and culture department, as part of a commitment to making October accountability month.

Ntuli said he will make weekly public disclosures of forensic investigation findings to restore public trust and ensure transparency in governance.

He identified three critical issues, including the investigation into alleged procurement irregularities implicating HOD Siboniso Mbhele, who is on sick leave. Ntuli said he will be placed in precautionary suspension when he returns.

He said the medico-legal scandal follows the receipt of two confidential investigation reports instituted by the health department in June and August which uncovered prima facie evidence of widespread irregularities involving several law firms that represented claimants in litigation against the department between 2018 and 2021.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE