Dedicated metro police team deployed on highway ‘hell run’ in Cape Town

A team of 40 metro police officers dedicated to patrolling the N2 highway, a crucial gateway to the Western Cape and the city where motorists have been targeted by criminals, has hit the road in Cape Town.

The 24/7 deployment will beef up patrols on the infamous “hell run” in proximity to Cape Town International Airport and Borcherds Quarry precincts.

TimesLIVE has previously reported on attacks on the highway involving rocks being hurled through the windows of passing cars and stranded motorists being assaulted and robbed by opportunistic criminals.

“The new deployment of 40 metro police officers will enhance our existing enforcement presence and increase safety efforts along the N2 and neighbouring airport and Borcherds Quarry precincts,” said mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The route will also be monitored with cameras and automated licence plate recognition technology.

“Officers are further equipped with dashcam tech capable of identifying stolen vehicles and other transgressions,” Hill-Lewis said.

In the past year 85% of the 2,215 incidents responded to by metro police officers on the N2 and R300 related to vehicle mechanical issues, motorists running out of fuel and flat tyres.

“The additional deployments and increased patrols will go a long way to restore a sense of safety on a critical gateway to our province and city,” said police oversight and community safety MEC Anroux Marais.

The team will work in conjunction with traffic authorities and police officers.

