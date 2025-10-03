ANC says Brown Mogotsi’s party membership expired

The ANC has confirmed North West businessman Brown Mogotsi is not a member of the party.

This comes after ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula distanced the party from Mogotsi after his name was mentioned at the Madlanga commission of inquiry investigating allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the justice system.

He was accused of using his ties to the ANC to make money for his benefit, with some funds allegedly going to party events. He has been embroiled in alleged criminal activities, including tender irregularities.

Mogotsi is also an alleged associate of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, whose name has also featured at the Madlanga commission of inquiry.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu said Mogotsi’s party membership had expired. “We can confirm Mogotsi is therefore not an ANC member,” she said.

“The allegations are deeply concerning — not only for the individuals involved but also for the communities and institutions whose safety, stability and confidence are undermined by criminal syndicates.

“The ANC wishes to make it clear that we distance ourselves unequivocally from any form of organised criminal activity. Crime and corruption are the enemies of development and democracy. They corrode the very values for which generations of South Africans made sacrifices in the struggle for freedom.

“The ANC will not allow its name to be associated with those who betray the principles of our movement for personal gain.”

The party clarified membership applications by individuals implicated in criminal activities are processed in terms of the ANC constitution, which prohibits unethical conduct. It reaffirmed its stance to act against members found to be involved in criminal activity.

“Cases will be referred to the integrity commission and, where warranted, to the ANC’s disciplinary structures. They will also be reported to law enforcement because no-one is above the law.

“The ANC is a liberation movement that has always placed the interests of the people first. We remind South Africans that the ANC is bigger than any individual. Those who betray its values for greed, criminality or factional interests are not acting in the name of the ANC.”

