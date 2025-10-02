IN PICS | Joburg's new fire station ‘more efficient with 15-minute response times’

Joburg MMC for public safety Mgcini Tshwaku has assured residents the newly launched Johannesburg Central fire station in Marshalltown will significantly boost emergency services across the city.
Equipped with nine of the city’s 15 newly procured fire engines, the facility sets a standard response time of 15 minutes, bringing Joburg in line with international norms.
The state-of-the-art facility was officially opened by Tshwaku, mayor Dada Morero who were joined by MMC for development planning Eunice Mgcina, and ward 124 councillor Mongameli Mnyameni.
“Johannesburg residents can be critical of service delivery, and rightly so, but today, we can prove that our response times are now within international standard's 15 minutes, and in some cases, even quicker,” said Tshwaku, who confirmed that nine of the city’s 15 new fire engines have been delivered, with the remainder expected before year-end.
Acknowledging previous criticism over Joburg’s outdated fleet, Tshwaku said the new vehicles mark a decisive turning point. “The media has rightly asked tough questions about the state of our fire engines. Today, we can say with confidence: we have delivered. Our firefighters now have the tools to respond effectively and protect lives and property.”
City raises the bar on fire safety with modern fleet
Xolile Khumalo of the Johannesburg Emergency Management Services described the station as a “tangible investment” in residents’ safety. “Previously, region F relied heavily on stations in Berea, Fairview, and Malvern. This new facility will relieve pressure on those teams and ensure faster, more efficient responses within the CBD,” she said.
Khumalo confirmed that the city had so far received eight fire engines and a specialised heavy rescue vehicle designed for high-rise incidents and large-scale rescues. “Unlike traditional engines, it doesn’t carry water but is equipped with advanced tools to manage complex operations. This addition alone expands our emergency capacity,” she said.
Khumalo emphasised that the investment represents more than just new infrastructure. “For the community, this is more than a building. It means firefighters can respond quicker, with better equipment and greater confidence. It shows that public safety is a top priority for the city.”
For region F and surrounding areas, the launch signals a new chapter in emergency response – one defined by faster turnaround times, upgraded equipment, and renewed political and operational commitment to keeping Joburg safe.
