Family of Nathi Mthethwa have not heard from ANC or government

The family of former police, and sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has expressed frustration at how news of his death was communicated, saying they learnt of it largely through social media and television.
Speaking to SABC News, the family’s spokesperson, Mthethwa’s brother Khulekani Mthethwa, said the family was not told in a “correct and respectable way”.
“The truth is we didn’t get communication in a correct and respectable way as the Mthethwa family,” he said. “We also found out on social media and TV and the day even ended yesterday without anyone coming to give us any communication on what had happened,” Mthethwa said.
He said Mthethwa’s father, however, received a call from another relative who first told the family about the former minister’s disappearance. Later that evening, the same family member informed them that Mthethwa’s body had been found.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) confirmed on Tuesday that Mthethwa, who was serving as SA’s ambassador to France, had died.
His death followed speculation in French media that he had fallen from a building in Paris on Monday in what is believed to have been a suicide. He had been reported missing on Tuesday morning.
French reports indicated that Mthethwa disappeared at about 3pm on Monday. It was believed his wife reported his disappearance to the police days before confirmation of his death.
His body was reportedly discovered on Tuesday morning, with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.
Khulekani Mthethwa said the family expected better communication from the ANC, a party his brother had served for most of his life.
“The ANC was a party he had been working for from his youth, [so] we were expecting that after the news they would explain to us what happened and when,” he said.
Nathi Mthethwa was appointed ambassador in December 2023 and had been tasked with strengthening ties between SA and France.
Before his diplomatic role, he served as minister of police and later as minister of sports, arts and culture under former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Family of Nathi Mthethwa have not heard from ANC or government
‘We also found out [about his death] on social media and TV’, says his brother, Khulekani Mthethwa
The family of former police, and sport, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa has expressed frustration at how news of his death was communicated, saying they learnt of it largely through social media and television.
Speaking to SABC News, the family’s spokesperson, Mthethwa’s brother Khulekani Mthethwa, said the family was not told in a “correct and respectable way”.
“The truth is we didn’t get communication in a correct and respectable way as the Mthethwa family,” he said. “We also found out on social media and TV and the day even ended yesterday without anyone coming to give us any communication on what had happened,” Mthethwa said.
He said Mthethwa’s father, however, received a call from another relative who first told the family about the former minister’s disappearance. Later that evening, the same family member informed them that Mthethwa’s body had been found.
The department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) confirmed on Tuesday that Mthethwa, who was serving as SA’s ambassador to France, had died.
His death followed speculation in French media that he had fallen from a building in Paris on Monday in what is believed to have been a suicide. He had been reported missing on Tuesday morning.
French reports indicated that Mthethwa disappeared at about 3pm on Monday. It was believed his wife reported his disappearance to the police days before confirmation of his death.
His body was reportedly discovered on Tuesday morning, with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris.
Khulekani Mthethwa said the family expected better communication from the ANC, a party his brother had served for most of his life.
“The ANC was a party he had been working for from his youth, [so] we were expecting that after the news they would explain to us what happened and when,” he said.
Nathi Mthethwa was appointed ambassador in December 2023 and had been tasked with strengthening ties between SA and France.
Before his diplomatic role, he served as minister of police and later as minister of sports, arts and culture under former president Jacob Zuma and President Cyril Ramaphosa.
“When the information arrived, it should have been to the national office. Then, before getting the information to the media, they should have told us, the family here, about the circumstances behind this,” Khulekani Mthethwa said.
He said it was upsetting to get the news from “other people, as if he wasn’t family”. He said that while the family did not assign blame, they hoped the party would reach out to them directly.
“We don’t blame anyone because in SA these things happen the way that this happened. We wish that his party, that he loved and worked for, would get in touch with us and update us on what happened because obviously some things we cannot speak on now,” he said.
Mthethwa said the family was awaiting communication from the ANC and the government about when Nathi Mthethwa’s body would be repatriated to SA so that funeral arrangements could be made.
Dirco has confirmed that French authorities are investigating the death.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Dirco confirms the death of ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa
ANC, UDM, Cosatu mourn Mthethwa’s death
VIDEO | Ambassador to France Nathi Mthethwa reportedly dead in Paris
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Latest Videos