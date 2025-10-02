DJ Sumbody murder accused goes to high court to appeal bail denial

A man believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of DJ Sumbody is going to the high court on Thursday to appeal the decision made by the Alexandra magistrate's court to deny his bail.
Katiso “KT” Molefe is expected to appear at the Johannesburg high court at 2pm to argue his case and that he be released on bail.
Molefe faces four counts of murder and four of conspiracy to commit murder over the murders of DJ Sumbody, real name Oupa Sefoka – who was with his bodyguards Sibusiso Mokoena and Sandile Myeza when they were shot at in Woodmead in 2022. DJ Vintos, whose real name was Hector Buthelezi, also died under a hail of bullets outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022. He was also linked to the murder of Vereeniging engineer Armand Swart who was allegedly killed in a case of mistaken identity.
In denying him bail, magistrate Renier Boshoff said there were a number of concerning aspects not only linking Molefe to the crimes but also regarding his circle of influence and capabilities. He also said it appeared that the state's case against him and other accused – who had abandoned their bail applications – was “extremely strong at this stage”.
Last month, police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said an AK-47 assault rifle and two other firearms linked to Molefe and another underworld figure, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, had been seized and connected to 18 murder and attempted murder cases, along with other serious crimes.
Molefe was previously out on R100,000 bail for another murder when he was arrested in July at his Sandton home.
It was further revealed on Monday during the Madlanga commission that Molefe and Matlala were key members of a powerful criminal syndicate known as the “Big Five” cartel, according to testimony from SAPS crime intelligence head Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo.
The cartel is said to specialise in contract killings, kidnappings, drug trafficking, cross-border hijackings, tender fraud, and money laundering.
