Cop accused of murder at tavern denied bail

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Nkateko Chauke argued that Malepane could not interfere with witnesses, as he lived in Dobsonville and did not know Pimville residents. He insisted Malepane was a first offender, a father of three and that he acted in self-defence after Sekhute allegedly fired the first shot.
The investigating officer told the court: “The girlfriend of the accused confirmed that he had been staying with her for weeks, which makes him well-known to Pimville residents. On the night in question, he even gave police her address as his residence.”
He added that Malepane’s parents confirmed that he had moved out of their home.
Eyewitnesses have told Sowetan that the clash began after Malepane allegedly spanked a girl at a tavern in Pimville Zone 3 on September 21. His actions sparked outrage among patrons, who confronted him and started slapping him.
Sekhute, 27, allegedly stepped in to calm the situation, eyewitnesses said. Later, Malepane allegedly shot him.
The prosecutor argued that instead of maintaining peace, as was expected of a police officer, Malepane acted as an instigator and posed a danger to the Pimville community.
Outside court, Lebo Sekhute’s aunt Dikeledi Sekhute welcomed the bail ruling.
She said the family had urged the police investigator to revisit them to strengthen the state’s case.
