WATCH | ANC cannot associate itself with dubious characters like Brown Mogotsi - Mbalula
Image: Freddy Mavunda
Fikile Mbalula says the ANC cannot associate itself with “dubious characters” like Senzo Mchunu’s associate Brown Mogotsi as he is a reflection of a bad member of the party.
Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, the ANC secretary-general distanced the party from Mogotsi, who claims to be a member of the ANC and is accused of having access to the police’s intelligence information and handing it to people like crime accused Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala.
“Mogotsi is a reflection of a bad ANC member if he is [a member], because he is implicated in siphoning money in the name of the ANC. [The] ANC cannot associate itself with such bad behaviour.
“...We can’t have such elements in the organisation running amok, and you can see there is no fear in his face, nor the pride of being an ANC member.
“He throws it [being an ANC member] as if it’s a cheap thing, ‘Yes I am a member; yes, I did this and did that; yes, there is nothing wrong with contacting so-and-so, and I do have a relationship with them’.
“Not in our name; the ANC cannot associate itself with dubious characters,” he said
It was revealed at the Madlanga commission that Mogotsi, through monies paid by Matlala, facilitated flights and accommodation for eight people to attend a fundraising gala dinner in Cape Town where president Cyril Ramaphosa would be the main speaker, Mbalula said.
According to Mbalula, Mchunu and all ANC members implicated at the Madlanga commission will be subjected to the party’s integrity commission.
Mchunu is accused of being influenced by criminal cartels to dissolve the political killings task team, as they feared that the team was investigating them.
“The integrity commission has not announced its work, but I can assure you thatSenzo will appear, and we will keep you abreast with the outcome.”
Mbalula said that all those who are found guilty of siphoning money and other illegal activities will be disciplined.
